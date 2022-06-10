WATCH: Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces her girlfriend to the world

Lerato Maimela

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson popularly known as “Fat Amy” has come out with new pictures of herself and her partner amidst pride month.

Taking to social media, the 42-year-old actress shared an adorable photograph of herself and her partner Ramona Agruma, and revealed in the caption of her post that she is a member of the LGBTQI+ community, and that she has found herself a princess to love and share her life with.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” said Wilson.

Many of her famous friends and followers took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her on living her truth and coming out to the public, and many also expressed how happy they were for her that she found someone who she truly loves.

The Hollywood star has proven to be quite a picky dater, with a short and slightly mysterious dating history, because she keeps most of her romantic relationships low-key and under the radar.

In 2015, the comedian got into a relationship with actor and producer Mickey Gooch Jr, after working with him on the popular film How To Be Single, but their relationship was short lived as they decided to call it quits in September that year, due to conflicting views and plans which they both had for their relationship.

Two years later, the Pitch Perfect star got into a short-term relationship with stuntman Aden Stay, who got the chance to accompany the actress to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards as her date.

After Rebel’s love story with Aiden came to an end, the actress took a two-year break from the dating scene, before falling in love with businessman, Jacob Busch.

In the same year, the Isn’t She Perfect star also dated Beacher Media Group founder, Jeff Beacher, who she went Instagram official with in May 2019.