Makhadzi sleeps next to her 18 plaques – fans react

Lerato Maimela

South African singer and entertainer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known by her stage name Makhadzi is enjoying the fruits of her hard work as a musician, after receiving major recognition for her songs which have recently reached platinum and gold status.

The Venda superstar recently took to her social media pages to share a picture of herself lying on the ground in her home with 18 of her platinum and gold plaques surrounding her.

WHEN I THOGHT 3 AWARDS I RECEIVED YESTERDAY WAS ENOUGH MATSIKO NOOO THERE IS 15 MORE.



YES I SLEPT NEXT TO MY 18 AWARDS OF GOLD AND PLATINUMS LAST NIGHT ????????????. I didn’t know what to do with my self ❤️????????????????



KULAKWE FT MY KING ❤️ @masterkg kg reached gold in 3 month ❤️????????

In the caption of the post she shared on Twitter, the star expressed how she was delighted to receive three plaques that were awarded to her on 9 June, and was even more shocked when she was awarded with 15 more plaques the next day.

“When I thought 3 awards I received yesterday was enough matsiko nooo there is 15 more,” said Makhadzi.

She also said that she slept with her awards because she did not know how else to celebrate her hard work and impressive achievements.

“Yes I slept next to my 18 awards of gold and platinum’s (sic) last night. I don’t know what to do with myself,” said the star.

The 25-year-old singer released her latest EP, Pain Ya Jealous, on 1 April 2022, which features a song she created with her musician boyfriend Master KG titled Kulakwe which has reached gold status in just under three months.

The other tracks under Makhadzi’s discography which also received gold status are Beke Le Beke featuring Vee Mampeezy, Kolongonya, Makhwapheni featuring NR Bow, and Connection featuring Kabza De Small.

The Ghanama hitmaker was recently nominated by the South African Music Awards (Sama) for the Best Music Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Artist of the Year awards.

With her impressive discography, fans have no doubt that she will walk away with a Sama award or two, especially after receiving the Favourite African Star award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards which took place earlier this year.

Here is what Makhadzi’s listeners had to say about her outstanding achievements and sleeping with her 18 platinum and gold plaques:

Look At How The QUEEN ???? Slept Last Night#Makhadzi#Makhadzi#Makhadzi

Look At How The QUEEN ???? Slept Last Night#Makhadzi#Makhadzi#Makhadzi

CONGRATULATIONS X 18 For Each Plaque ????????????????

You deserve everything and more! ❤️ Congratulations ????

When they say hard work pays off????♥️ Take it from her.

Superstar ya vhorine!!!????????????❤️❤️❤️congratulations Makhadzi!

You deserve this and more ❤❤❤❤



Congratulations ???????????????? https://t.co/7XUT0fZbgj— Thato (@ThatoLeey) June 10, 2022

Well deserved Khadzi! God doesn't award the lazy. Congrats gal!!!!