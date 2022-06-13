PICS: Shauwn Mkhize receives love for her Atlanta and LA outfits

Lerato Maimela

Businesswoman, socialite, and television presenter Shauwn Mkhize has taken a break from her busy life and has headed overseas for a summer vacation.

Taking to social media, the television personality posted a video where she was being escorted by her security team as well as her granddaughter to the airport as she was about to jet off to vacation, in hopes of chasing summer and avoiding South Africa’s cold weather.

“So guys, guys, guys. I am leaving you with a cold front here. I am chasing summer darlings, I can’t stand the cold,” said the socialite in her video.

Her first post from Atlanta was a series a pictures taken of her in the streets of the city, with the first fun and colourful outfit which stunned her fans and followers.

The 47-year-old socialite wore blue jean shorts that reach just over her knees with a bright yellow t=shirt which she tucked in, pink, orange and yellow boots, and a pink handbag to bring her outfit together.

Her next outfit post was the stunning black cocktail dress which she wore to her welcoming dinner party, which was thrown for her by her American friends. She styled the dress with a pair of Steve Madden square toed heels, as well as a black handbag.

On the following day, the mother-of-two attended the second basketball game of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where she wore beige two piece shorts and jacket outfit, which she styled with a pair of funky brown, chunky heeled boots, and a brown, over-the-shoulder purse.

ALSO READ: ‘Long time coming’– Mamkhize back with her own show

Her next Atlanta street look was a breathtaking blue two piece suit, which consisted of a blue mini skirt, a blue blazer which she wore with a white tank top, as well as red block heels which matched her red handbag.

Another jaw-dropping outfit which had Mammkhize’s fans and followers talking was the buttoned down black shirt dress which she paired with a pair of yellow strap heels and a matching yellow handbag.

The next day, the football club owner made her way to Los Angeles where she got the chance to tick walking on Rodeo Drive offf her bucket list.

“Having visited LA and walking in Rodeo Drive has always been on my bucket list and I must say it was worth the wait,” said Mammkhize.

Her look of the day was a two piece floral shirt and shorts outfit which she paired with high platform block heels, and a round over-the-shoulder bag.

Yesterday, the businesswoman took to Instagram to post her last Los Angeles street outfit, and also expressed in the caption of her post how she has had an amazing time in the city.

“Thank you LA, you’ve been so good to me. I’ve had the time of my life here with great weather, good food and amazing people. I chased summer and found it, now it’s time to head to the next location , but I’ll be seeing you again soon,” said Mkhize.

The outfit which she wore in the post was a white mini skirt, a pink long sleeve blouse, and orange platform block heels which she paired with an orange, basket handbag.

Here are some photographs of Shauwn Mkhize’s street outfits from her Atlanta and Los Angeles vacation:

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram

MamMkhize on vacation. picture: Instagram