Royal news: Kate and William’s new royal home, Andrew banned from royal ceremony

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have finally found a new royal home in close proximity to the Queen and Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, took a fall off his horse during a polo game this past Sunday, but did not sustain any injuries, and Prince Andrew was banned at the last minute from being a part of the Order of the Garter Ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new royal home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently announced that they are moving into a four-bedroom home located on the Windsor Estate.

This comes after they decided that they should move closer to Windsor Castle to be within close proximity to Queen Elizabeth II, to ensure that she is well taken care of, and to spend more time with her.

The couple is planning to relocate this summer to ensure that their three children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte can all start school together locally when Autumn begins.

According to royal sources, Prince William and Kate have also made the decision to not have any live-in staff, and have decided that all their royal helpers will be working from inside Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ: Royal news: Harry and Meghan share cute Lilibet portrait, Will and Kate joke about cheeky Louis

Prince Harry falls off horse

During a polo game at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club which took place on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex tumbled off of his horse.

Luckily, he and the horse he was riding were not injured and Harry got back into the game soon after the fall with a different horse for the rest of the chukka.

Although the father-of-two managed to complete the game, his polo team went on to lose 12-11 in their match, but that did not bring the Duke of Sussex down as he was seen in good spirits after the game, hanging out with his friends on the sidelines.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet were not at the game to see Harry fall.

Prince Andrew banned from Order of the Garter ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Andrew was due to participate in the Order of the Garter ceremony alongside senior royal family members in their traditional velvet robes and plumed hats for their annual parade through Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel.

It was recently revealed that the Duke of York was banned last minute from participating in the event as other senior royals feared the “backlash” which they would receive from the public.

According to Bang Showbiz, Prince William told the Queen that he would pull out of the Order of the Garter ceremony if his uncle Prince Andrew was given a public role.

Sometime last month, the Mirror reported that a royal insider revealed the rest of the family strongly feels that Andrew should be laying low after tarnishing the family’s reputation.

“He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

“The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family,” said the insider.