Mabusi on Nonku Williams – ‘I am not her friend anymore’

Recently emerging as a fan favourite following the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), Mabusi Seme is setting the record straight on the state of her friendship with one of her castmates as well as what’s going on with her love life.

After barely making an appearance in season one, many viewers felt as though she was unfairly excluded from the group of women. In season two Mabusi came back with a bang and her authenticity gained many admirers.

Mabusi spoke to YouTuber Lungelo KM about her relationship with fellow castmate Nonku Williams, saying they are no longer friends.

The interview, on Lungelo’s platform Engineer Your Life, tackled a wide range of issues as Mabusi also opened up about her childhood in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal, and how at a young age she wanted to be an accountant before switching her studies to marketing. Mabusi went into great detail about her career, from working at Eskom in the marketing department to starting her hair and clothing business.

Talking about her journey on the Real Housewives, Mabusi said she was approached by producers but knew she didn’t have a strong enough storyline to be a housewife and didn’t mind being on just as a friend. It’s a perception she wanted to clear, as fans assumed producers and the cast didn’t really want her on the show.

Mabusi says on the show she felt some people were holding back, especially for a reality TV franchise known for its drama. Nonku and Mabusi had a falling out on The Real Housewives of Durban. Nonku was quite dismissive of their friendship and would belittle Mabusi every chance she got.

“Hence why I became friends with LaConco, because she accepted me as I am. I don’t have to be at a certain level of life to be someone’s friend.”

However, Mabusi says her relationship with Nonku is in a better place but “I am not her friend anymore and I am not trying to be her friend”. The two are trying to get to know each other better.

Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco was criticised for “embellishing” her relationship with a mystery man known as “Mr Petal”. Mabusi says she doesn’t care about this, adding that “relationships don’t define” a person as LaConco does open her to her.