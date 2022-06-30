Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni’s emotional last day on Jacaranda

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Lisel Laurie-Mthombeni bid an emotional farewell to Jacaranda FM on Thursday morning.

The former Miss South Africa 2015 announced on Wednesday that she was leaving the radion station after seven years. She was co-host of Jaca Breakfast with Martin Bester from 6am to 9am.

“Liesl Laurie started her journey at Jacaranda FM in 2016 shortly after completing her reign as Miss South Africa 2015 and ends her exciting chapter at Jacaranda FM as part of the award-winning and much loved ‘Breakfast with Martin Bester’ team. The team won the South African Radio Award for Best Breakfast Show on a commercial station last year,” the station’s statement read.

Lisel posted several stories of her final show, as she received parting gifts which included flowers, a box of chocolates, and a surprise visit from her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni with their dog, Cashew for moral support.

Clearly emotional and crying in the videos, Laurie-Mthombeni was shown much appreciation from the breakfast team and the station.

Picture: Screenshot, Instagram stories

“Closing a special chapter today. An incredible chapter that has seen me grow into the woman I am today. 7 years of laughter, joy, tears, fun, travels, live music and becoming a family.

“@martin.bester you sir are a true LEGEND. It’s been a privilege working with you. I appreciate you. I adore you. Thank you for everything.

“To the @jacabreakfast family (original & new era) THANK YOU for the most special memories & all the secret sounds. For all the LAUGHTER lol! Man, what a journey! Thank you Jacaranda Fm,” she wrote on Instagram. “

Her post was accompanied by a touching video compilation from her winning the Miss SA pageant, to her top moments on the radio station.