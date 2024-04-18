Two decades of triumph: Danny Painter reflects on 20 years in showbiz

When Danny Painter first stepped into the limelight years ago, she did not know she would become a prominent voice on South African radio and television.

Her story started back in her high school days when she got a chance to be on a teens’ TV channel, GO on DStv.

Over the years, she has hosted a myriad of shows across various platforms, including the flagship magazine show Vicious Delicious and SABC 2’s kids TV show World of Winners. She then went on to star in South Africa’s first animated series, Captain Zaka.

Now, as she looks back on 20 years in the business, Danny said she’s grateful for the ride and the people she has met along the way.

“These past two decades have been filled with incredible experiences and opportunities that have shaped me both personally and professionally.

“I am immensely proud of the milestones I’ve achieved and the relationships I’ve built along the way,” she added.

In 2018, Danny joined Jacaranda FM where she currently hosts the popular Love Songs With Danny Painter show every Monday to Thursday between 19:00 and 22:00 and The CTM Top 40 on Saturdays between 10:00 and 14:00.

“Being part of the Jacaranda FM family has been something I am so grateful for. It’s an honour to work alongside such talented individuals and be part of an award-winning team that continues to inspire and innovate in the world of radio.”

Danny’s highlights so far

Her achievements include being the first South African to receive the iconic smile at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, starring in a movie showcased at an international film festival, lending her voice to Ubisoft’s acclaimed Beyond Good and Evil video game, releasing four singles, and orchestrating a memorable 9-hour live broadcast on Camps Bay beach for DUB’s birthday festival.

“I’ve been fortunate to interview some of the biggest stars, attend prestigious award ceremonies, and forge lasting friendships with inspiring individuals.

“I am so privileged to have had the career that I have, I worked hard and sacrificed a lot, and I think that’s something we don’t often acknowledge, the blood, sweat, and tears. I missed things like my matric farewell, parties, normal teenage things, but in making those choices I also set myself up in a career that has served me and blessed me endlessly!” she said.

Future plans

Danny said she is venturing into the realm of audiobooks and has recently completed her second project.

“I would like to voice more video games and I will definitely be back in the studio recording a new song in the coming months!

“But, right now I am thrilled to be a part of the Jacaranda FM family! It’s such an honour to be a part of an award-winning team of some of the greatest names in radio,” she shared.

