AnkleTap says he knew deep down he’d return to the Gauteng airwaves as he joins Jacaranda FM

After nearly two years at YOU FM, Ankletap has joined Jacaranda FM, marking a return to the airwaves in Gauteng.

Following his departure from YFM in 2023, radio personality DJ Ankletap joined YOU FM which mainly broadcasts in the North West.

“After 12 incredible years at YFM, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself in a new environment, which is what led me to the North West and YOU FM,” Ankletap tells The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Remembering Darren Scott: A radio man’s radio man

Ankletap’s return to Gauteng

After nearly two years of growth and learning at YOU FM, Ankletap – real name Bryce Clark – has joined Jacaranda FM, marking a return to the Gauteng airwaves.

However, he says this wasn’t a plan that he’d been mulling over.

“Not exactly planned in the traditional sense, but I always knew deep down that I’d return to the Gauteng airwaves one day – when the right opportunity came along,” the broadcaster shared.

“But when Jacaranda FM called, I knew this was the station that matched my energy, values, and vision for the next level of my career.”

From this Friday, Ankletap will host Party Nights With Ankletap every Friday evening from 7pm to 10pm.

He says listeners should expect a mix of the hottest music, honest talk, stories that will have them in stitches, and a whole lot of energy.

“I’m bringing that signature Ankletap humor, flavour and feel-good Friday magic. It’s not just a show – it’s the start of your weekend party.”

ALSO READ: Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp on consistent reinvention as a broadcaster and helping others [VIDEO]

The difference in audiences

Ankletap boasts more than 15 years in broadcasting and a loyal fanbase across the country; he is a significant fixture in the South African radio scene.

“Every audience has its own rhythm and flavour,” Ankletap says, referring to the disparities in the Gauteng and North West audiences.

“The North West audience is incredibly warm and loyal – they love storytelling, they engage deeply, and they’re proud of their identity. Gauteng, on the other hand, is high-paced, fast-moving, and plugged into pop culture 24/7.

“But the beauty of it is I love both. That said, Jacaranda FM broadcasts to Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo. I’ve learned to connect in a way that feels personal, regardless of region.”

ALSO READ: Radio 2000 broadcaster Ntombi Meso mends childhood traumas through her children’s book

Ankletap’s passion for great radio

Ankletap says one has to bring their “A-game every time” because the listeners are diverse, sharp, and always ready to be entertained.

Party Nights With Ankletap is different from the morning breakfast slot he held at YFM and at YOU FM. But he says ‘radio is radio’ despite the slot one is in.

“I’ve done everything from graveyard shifts to midday shows to prime-time breakfast, and of course, I’ve rocked party shows before too. For me, it’s not about the time slot – it’s about the connection,” the DJ says.

“My passion is making great radio. Each slot has its own energy and challenges, but at the end of the day, my job is to make people feel something. And Friday nights? That’s a vibe I live for.”

NOW READ: ‘Umjolo’ dominates Simon Mabhunu Sabela film and TV awards