Lebo M: And the ‘M’ stands for ‘marriage’

Kaunda Selisho

Until recently, celebrities getting married multiple times has been something unique to Hollywood, but South Africa is fast becoming a solid contender.

As it stands, the composer and reality star, Lebo M, has reportedly been married seven times (twice to the same woman), paid lobola at least once and two of his relationships never made it past the engagement stage.

Lebo Morake recently made headlines after Sunday World published a report about him secretly getting married to a woman named Pretty Samuels in February.

According to the publication, the pair met when Samuels began working as the president of the Lebo M Foundation and went on to exchange vows in front of a magistrate and witnesses earlier this year.

The couple were first linked nine months ago when they met through a mutual friend.

They soon became inseparable and bonded over a range of shared interests including business.

The decision to keep things lowkey was attributed to a mutual decision by the couple to avoid media attention. However, they do have a wedding ceremony planned for later this year.

The funniest reactions to Lebo M getting married again

Upon hearing the news, social media users, once again, used the opportunity to poke fun at Lebo M’s unwavering belief in love and marriage.

If you don’t cast Lebo M? https://t.co/xJMWzvMOQd— Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) July 3, 2022

“…Wena futhi?”



-Home affairs staff when Lebo M walks in— Michael sCULfield (@UncleCul) July 3, 2022

Every woman who gets into a relationship with Lebo M is guaranteed 2 things… Marriage and divorce. https://t.co/MtJGYklUGt— Nomsa Mdhluli ✨✨✨ (@Nomsa_Md) July 3, 2022

The "M" in Lebo M stand for

Matrimony

Manyalo

Mshado

Magadi

I can go on……….— Nthabiseng Lerumo (@Nthabispear1) July 3, 2022

Lebo M's Uncles: "He's finally found the 1 now."

Lebo M: https://t.co/9PQZf0mHmz— Siyanda Gola (@siyandagola) July 4, 2022

Lol! “As I’ve said numerous times…” Lebo M reciting his vows. https://t.co/jILuWDKUQO— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 3, 2022

How many times you planning on doing this?



Lebo M: pic.twitter.com/tuuU69lEM0— Michael sCULfield (@UncleCul) July 3, 2022

Lebo M’s marriage history: