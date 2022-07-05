Lebo M: And the ‘M’ stands for ‘marriage’

Until recently, celebrities getting married multiple times has been something unique to Hollywood, but South Africa is fast becoming a solid contender.
As it stands, the composer and reality star, Lebo M, has reportedly been married seven times (twice to the same woman), paid lobola at least once and two of his relationships never made it past the engagement stage.
Lebo Morake recently made headlines after Sunday World published a report about him secretly getting married to a woman named Pretty Samuels in February.
According to the publication, the pair met when Samuels began working as the president of the Lebo M Foundation and went on to exchange vows in front of a magistrate and witnesses earlier this year.
The couple were first linked nine months ago when they met through a mutual friend.
They soon became inseparable and bonded over a range of shared interests including business.
The decision to keep things lowkey was attributed to a mutual decision by the couple to avoid media attention. However, they do have a wedding ceremony planned for later this year.
The funniest reactions to Lebo M getting married again
Upon hearing the news, social media users, once again, used the opportunity to poke fun at Lebo M’s unwavering belief in love and marriage.
Lebo M’s marriage history:
- Nandi Ndlovu – Married
- Vivica Gibson – Married
- Angela Ngani-Casara – Married twice, first marriage was annulled at Lebo’s request and the second ended in divorce, but they have attempted to “make it work” three times
- Zoe Mthiyane – Engaged
- Mel Ntsala – Engaged
- Pretty Samuels – Married