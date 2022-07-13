Jealousy or judgemental? Minnie Dlamini ‘side-eyes’ Mam’Mkhize’s outfit

Citizen Reporter

After Shauwn “Mam’Mkhize” Mkhize posted a video of her tightening security, not only her female bodyguards got attention, but Minnie Dlamini’s facial expressions towards her also received some attention.

Mam’Mkhize was in Mpumalanga celebrating homecoming and shared a well-curated video of her experience.

The event was attended by her son Andile Mpisane, Dlamini, Pearl Thusi and influencer Kefilwe Mabote. The visuals show an array of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Mercedes Benz.

Even though her security detail received the most attention, netizens couldn’t help but make spicy remarks when the video showed Dlamini taking a look at Mam’Mkhize with a not-so-flattering facial expression, proceeded by a side-eye.

This was happening as actress Pearl Thusi went in to give Mam’Mkhize a hug.

In the video clip Mam’Mkhize shared after the weekend, Minnie can be seen looking the business woman up and down while she hugs Thusi. Dlamini must have been unaware that a video was being taken, because the look she gave the socialite wasn’t flattering at all.

See Minnie’s side-eye below:

Comments under Mam’Mkhize’s Instagram post. Picture: Screengrab

As always when celebs are caught in difficult or unflattering circumstances, the streets of social media buzzed with suggestions that there might be some beef between Dlamini and Mam’Mkhize, or at least from Dlamini’s side.

Controversial Twitter celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula naturally had to share his thoughts about Mam’Mkhize’s fashion choices for the event on his social pages. He revealed that the outfit she wore cost a whopping R90 000.

Shauwn Mkhize's Balmain nylon quilted coat costs R52 000. pic.twitter.com/x6KSJMYiw7— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 11, 2022

Some Tweeps weren’t impressed by her expensive clothes, commenting that she needs to get a proper stylist if she wants to be a socialite, while another said that she is very good at making expensive look cheap.

Could this be what went through Dlamini’s head as she stood next to Mam’Mkhize?

READ NEXT: Inside Mam’Mkhize’s beefed up security

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele and Xanet Scheepers.