WATCH: ‘People felt at liberty to disrespect me’: Minnie Dlamini opens up about divorce pain

Minnie says she was treated like a ‘pariah’ after announcing her split.

Television personality Minnie Dlamini has opened up about the emotional toll of her divorce.

Dlamini was a recent guest on The Motherhood Podcast, hosted by her childhood friend Nandi Madida.

In the episode, set to air this Thursday, Dlamini opened up about how her divorce marked a turning point in both her personal and professional life.

“That’s where I realised the fundamental shift in how people were treating me in this business. Forget everything that I have done professionally, forget the name that I have built…

“Then I announced my divorce, and that’s when people felt they were at liberty to disrespect me. It absolutely broke me,” she said.

Dlamini said she was shocked by the negative reaction she received following the announcement of her split.

“I thought in this day and age, this is what we still have to deal with. We have to deal with being a pariah because a relationship did not work.”

ALSO READ: Nandi Madida creating a village for moms with new podcast ‘The Motherhood Network’

Minnie Dlamini: ‘Divorce is difficult and painful’

Dlamini also spoke about the harsh reality of divorce, saying it is difficult and painful.

“The thing that people don’t talk about is how difficult it is. It is difficult, painful, ugly, and messy. You go from loving this person to being your arch-nemesis. It is a horrible experience. There is nothing about it that is great.”

She added that the situation becomes even harder when a child is involved.

“People co-parent successfully, some people don’t — it’s not pretty. But what is pretty is you get another shot at love again… and at you again.”

Dlamini was married to TV producer and director Quinton Jones. In February 2022, the pair issued a joint statement confirming their divorce. They have one son together.

NOW READ: All eyes on the crown: Mrs South Africa reveals 2025 top 30 finalists [PICS]