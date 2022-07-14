Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 with ex-bae Tristan Thompson

Lerato Maimela

Keeping up with the Kardashian‘s star Khloe Kardashian will soon be welcoming a second child into the world with her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The reality television’s representative confirmed the news in a statement that was shared with Daily Mail.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” said the statement.

The statement also revealed that Kardashian and Thompson’s second child was conceived through surrogacy, and Kardashian asked that she be given kindness and privacy so she can focus on her growing family.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” said the statement.

The reality television star fell pregnant with her first daughter in 2017, after many failed attempts at getting pregnant in her previous relationships.

Kardashians’ pregnancy was a heartbreaking time in her life, as news broke out that Tristan was cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed True Thompson into the world on 12 April 2018, making Kris Jenner a grandmother for the 8th time.

Although the pair are expecting a second bundle of joy together, a family insider has revealed that they are not back together, and that they have not spoken, since December 2021, outside of their co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian and Thompson’s silent split comes after news broke out that the NBA player was the father to fitness model Maralee Nicholas‘s son, Theo, who was conceived in March 2021, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

When Nicholas gave birth to her son in December, Thompson publicly denied being the father. Until a month later, when he admitted to being Theo’s father in a public statement, which also sought out to ask for Kardashian’s forgiveness for his repeated cheating.