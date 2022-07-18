‘Can this nonsense stop now’ – Pearl Thusi on the status of her friendship with DJ Zinhle

Actress, model and entrepreneur, Pearl Thusi, insists that she and DJ Zinhle are still good friends.
This comes after weeks of speculation on social media that the pair were on the outs because they have not been spotted together in recent months.
At the height of their friendship, they often went out together and shared photos of their outings, and now fans believe there is trouble in paradise due to the fact that they no longer do this.
Both DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi still go out quite often, but they are rarely at the same event nor are they spotted together.
Another reason for fans’ concern lies in the fact that the pair no longer post pictures of each other to their Instagram stories and their children were not present at each others’ birthday parties.
Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula also speculated that there was an issue after Pearl Thusi shared her apprehension with a quote about being a ‘fan of your friends’.
“I think you should be a fan of your friends. Unashamedly. I think you should boost and uplift them every chance you get. I think it’s important to let them know that not only do you love them, but you’re also rooting for them. Most of the time, people need to hear it,” read the quote.
“Yeah I don’t know about this anymore but I can’t really stop myself. Love is love,” remarked Pearl.
ALSO READ: How DJ Zinhle’s advice helped Pearl Thusi evolve
“Pearl Thusi finally realised that being a DJ Zinhle simp isn’t worth it,” mused Musa, who has become popular for sharing his scathing opinion on celebrity matters.
The idea that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are no longer friends caused such a stir that Pearl felt the need to respond to the matter, stating: “Guys- Zee and I are still very much friends. Can this nonsense stop now.”
Most of her followers objected to her assertion and demanded answers about why they no longer spend as much time with each other as they used to.
DJ Zinhle, on the other hand, has remained mum about the situation, opting to post about her business ventures instead.
READ NEXT: DJ Zinhle reveals which celeb she would ‘smash’, sets Twitter alight