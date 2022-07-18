‘Can this nonsense stop now’ – Pearl Thusi on the status of her friendship with DJ Zinhle

Kaunda Selisho

Actress, model and entrepreneur, Pearl Thusi, insists that she and DJ Zinhle are still good friends.

This comes after weeks of speculation on social media that the pair were on the outs because they have not been spotted together in recent months.



At the height of their friendship, they often went out together and shared photos of their outings, and now fans believe there is trouble in paradise due to the fact that they no longer do this.

Both DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi still go out quite often, but they are rarely at the same event nor are they spotted together.

Another reason for fans’ concern lies in the fact that the pair no longer post pictures of each other to their Instagram stories and their children were not present at each others’ birthday parties.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula also speculated that there was an issue after Pearl Thusi shared her apprehension with a quote about being a ‘fan of your friends’.



“I think you should be a fan of your friends. Unashamedly. I think you should boost and uplift them every chance you get. I think it’s important to let them know that not only do you love them, but you’re also rooting for them. Most of the time, people need to hear it,” read the quote.



“Yeah I don’t know about this anymore but I can’t really stop myself. Love is love,” remarked Pearl.

Pearl Thusi finally realised that being a DJ Zinhle simp isn't worth it. pic.twitter.com/lrVdYNZDwo— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 16, 2022

ALSO READ: How DJ Zinhle’s advice helped Pearl Thusi evolve

“Pearl Thusi finally realised that being a DJ Zinhle simp isn’t worth it,” mused Musa, who has become popular for sharing his scathing opinion on celebrity matters.



The idea that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are no longer friends caused such a stir that Pearl felt the need to respond to the matter, stating: “Guys- Zee and I are still very much friends. Can this nonsense stop now.”

Most of her followers objected to her assertion and demanded answers about why they no longer spend as much time with each other as they used to.



DJ Zinhle, on the other hand, has remained mum about the situation, opting to post about her business ventures instead.

Yes but people need to accept ukuthi Pearl and Zinhle's friendship is not the same anymore. We all know how they were besties. Zinhle did not even post Pearl on her birthday ngisho kuma stories ke. I think Pearl is trying so hard to convince us they're still friends but nah..— NonnniM (@m_nonnni) July 18, 2022

That's great but if you feel like you're giving a bit more than what you get back,it's okay to also love from a distance❤.— Azenathi (@AzenathiX) July 17, 2022

Haibo Kim, people are busy.She knew but was at work and Zee knew and that’s all that matters.We’re adults hle,we can’t always be together or do things together, when are we going to make money if we do that.Yho high school friendships are way too different from adult friendships pic.twitter.com/orhsn2Xjxe— Modipadi  (@Modipadi_W) July 17, 2022

READ NEXT: DJ Zinhle reveals which celeb she would ‘smash’, sets Twitter alight