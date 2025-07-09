‘We wish every day that your dad was still here’: DJ Zinhle and Mörda celebrate Kairo Forbes’ birthday

Kairo turned 10 on Wednesday this week.

Kairo, the daughter of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes and Zinhle, turned 10 on Wednesday this week.

Zinhle and Mörda penned heartfelt messages on Instagram, celebrating their little star’s special day.

“Ten years of wondering how I got so lucky to be your mum. I’ve never truly felt deserving of such a beautiful gift — but that’s the thing about God’s favour… it can’t be explained.

“Bongani and I wish every day that your dad was still here. But we promise to do everything we can to fill your world with love, joy, and the kind of memories he would’ve been proud of,” Zinhle wrote.

Kairo Forbes: A rising star

Born into fame, Kairo has also carved her own path in the industry with numerous achievements.

In 2022, Kairo revealed that she and her mother’s jewellery and accessories brand, Era by DJ Zinhle, had been working on a children’s jewellery collaboration.

The following year, she landed her first television advert, becoming part of Nedbank’s first-ever Roblox game, Chow Town — a digital platform aimed at teaching children about entrepreneurship.

Kairo has also received several accolades, including the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite African Kidfluencer last year, and Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year at the third annual SASMAs in 2023.

“Happy birthday, my soul. Words can’t describe how much I love you. You’re a blessing that came into my life and made it endlessly beautiful,” Mörda wrote on Instagram.

