WATCH: Julius Malema tells MacG black people are scared of white people

Lerato Maimela

Yet another episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG has become a trending topic on social media after EFF leader Julius Malema was invited onto the show. The two spoke about politics and Malema shared some intimate details about his personal life.

Since the episode was released on Monday afternoon, it reached 500,000 views in 24 hours, surpassing the views in 24 hours of Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s infamous interview that landed him in hot water.

On the recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Malema revealed that he found interest in politics at the age of nine, and was soon elected as chairman of the Youth League branch in Seshego, and the regional chairman at the age of 14.

What had viewers impressed was the emphasis the politician put on uplifting black people, educating them, and assisting them where necessary.

The EFF leader then went on to talk about young creatives and artists in South Africa, especially those leading the amapiano wave. He said that young creators should be provided with the resources and assets they need to follow through with their crafts and make a success out of it.

When MacG complimented Malema’s wife, Mantwa Matlala, on her beauty, the EFF leader told him that he cannot tell another man that his wife is beautiful, because it implies that he has found interest in that man’s wife.

While still on the topic of his wife, Julius revealed that they met in Seshego when he was still completing his secondary school education. The happy couple share two beautiful sons, and also live with Malema’s first-born son which he shares with his ex-wife.

Malema and MacG also touched on white people, with Julius making the statement that black people are afraid of them. He said this was because they have been traumatised by white people and their actions towards the African race.

Leader of @EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema says black people are "generally scared of white people", insinuating that the old apartheid master-servant relationship is still in place. He was talking to Podcaster @MacGUnleashed . Do you agree with Malema? #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/xajUjrii5y— Robert_Shivambu???????? (@RobertShivambu) July 18, 2022

Julius revealed that he too sometimes gets scared when he is in the presence of white people, and that his attitude changes, but then his political consciousness kicks in and reminds him that he has no reason to fear them or be intimidated by them.

Malema then shared that he has a white security member on his security team, and that whenever he and his team would like to be granted access wherever they go, he simply sends his white security member to the front of the group, because he knows that he will be respected and given the access to enter wherever he needs to go.

Watch Julius Malema’s interview with MacG below:

