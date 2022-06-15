Dineo Ranaka leaves Metro FM for Kaya, Sol Phenduka also joins station

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Radio station Kaya 959 shocked their listeners on Tuesday evening, when they announced new hosts on their station, without addressing the elephant in the room which is the status of Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe’s show.

The station made a surprising announcement that Metro FM host Dineo Ranaka and Podcast and chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka will join the station.

In an earlier statement, Dineo said after four years at Metro FM on the show The Bridge, she will leave the station on Friday, 17 June.

The media personality said she would be focusing on her music career and podcast, however, Kaya959 would later confirm she’s joining their station.

“The move is in line with the continuous repositioning the station has embarked on since 2021,” Kaya said.

The managing director of Kaya 959 added: “Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience, coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are just the combination Kaya959 needs to make a mark with the Code-Switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves.”

This is in line with the station’s needs of their listener and business.

“We will be announcing further Kaya 959 line-up additions on the 1st of July 2022,” they concluded. The station didn’t say which time slot Dineo and Sol will fil.

Hello radio , my old friend . pic.twitter.com/KmRLN7Xxkv— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) June 15, 2022

Radio stations are notorious for handling changes in lineup poorly and the announcement isn’t any different. Earlier this week, reports circulated that the breakfast show host Thomas and Skhumba were set to get the chop.

Reports claimed the dynamic duo may be fired by the station due to poor ratings, and an inability to attract advertisers. Thomas and Skhumba have been on air since Monday, however, their positions in the station are unclear as Kaya has continued to remain mum on the matter.

The Citizen once again reached out to Kaya 959 for comment and Helga Klizane, the station’s public relations officer responded via email.

She stated: “The time slot for the new presenters will be announced before the 1st July along with all the changes to take place on the station. Thus will also include information on Thomas and Skhumba.”