Inno Morolong says Makhadzi’s music is for taverns and taxi ranks

The ongoing beef between Inno Morolong and Makhadzi has escalated after private chats between the both of them were leaked on social media.

On Thursday evening, Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared some screenshots sent to him from Morolong’s perspective, from a conversation between the Venda pop star and the host.

In the series of screenshots, which were initially shared, Morolong endlessly defended her career by saying that she works for herself and makes an honest living, while Makhadzi is signed to a record label and works for other people.

Clout chaser, Inno, leaked her conversation with Makhadzi for clout.

“People r making money out of u, u r not even aware. Casper nyovest and other smart artists have their own record label. U go and sweat and jump on stage for other people,” said Morolong.

The singer then made it clear that she may be working for someone else, but she still makes more money that Morolong, who is just an events host.

Makhadzi also accused Morolong for being jealous of her and her fruitful career, and then went on to say that they are not the same as she is an artist, while Morolong is just a wh*re.

“Out of everything I just noticed that you are so jealous and I don’t know for what Nna le wena are tswane wena o legosha nna keseopedi [Me and you are not the same, you are wh*re, I am a musician]. Please go fight with other slayqueens,” said Makhadzi.

Moments later, Khawula shared another set of screenshots from the same conversation, but this time these where screenshots taken from Makhadzi’s phone which revealed more of the conversation.

In the new set of screenshots, Inno is seen insulting Makhadzi’s appearance and telling her that she looks like a man and a body builder.

Inno Morolong says Makhadzi looks like a body builder.



Inno Morolong further says Makhadzi is a dragon.

“I don’t know u. What do u want from me???? With that body of urs u look like a man. It’s like ur a body builder. Must I give u my surgeon’s number for free????” asked Morolong.

She then insults the singers music and classifies it as music created to be played at taverns and taxi ranks.

“I’m not jealous of u at all…ur songs play at tarvens and Taxie ranks..not at clubs and events I host at,” said the host.

After the chats were leaked on social media, Morolong took to her Instagram live to address Makhadzi and her friends who have apparently been bad mouthing her, before insulting her and her music further.

In response to Morolong’s live video, Makhadzi and her dancers took to her Instagram stories to post a video where they all recited Bonang Matheba’s famous words: “They have to talk about you, because when they talk about themselves nobody listens”.