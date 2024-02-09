The belief that speaking ‘good English’ means you’re better is a fallacy

Makhadzi was ridiculed earlier this week for speaking in ‘bad English’ but language speaking expert says this shouldn’t be the case.

As South Africans pondered Bafana Bafana’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) this week after a penalty shootout in the Semifinal against Nigeria, entertainer Makhadzi was ridiculed on social media for consoling the reignited national team in her ‘bad English’.

But they plaid shem. They foght 🫶🫶🫶🥂 — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) February 7, 2024

Whether this was an attempt by the Ghanama singer at showing her sense of humour or an honest mistake by her in the spelling of the past tense of ‘play’; Makhadzi found herself at the receiving end of mockery for her ‘bad English’.

This wasn’t the first time Makhadzi has been attacked for not having the twang of a person who went to one of Joburg’s private schools. In 2022 while promoting her One Woman show, she thanked fans for their support-but her mistake was her tenses again.

“All thanks to everyone who buyed [sic] my tickets for my One Woman Show. At Makhauvha Stadium this Saturday,” she wrote at the time.

Makhadzi learned that it's bought and not buyed but still went on to say buyed… ai modimo😭😭



We continue to buyed ticketed for Saturday.#MakhadziOneWomanShow pic.twitter.com/Oh0Ddq2G2A — VendaRuler (@Makhadzi_Enter) September 29, 2022

This unfounded ostracizing isn’t unique to the award winning muso, but is seemingly endemic in South African society. In social gatherings and within some families, whoever has the most attractive English accent is deemed the smartest or most talented.

A fallacy

Speaking to The Citizen Dr Nhlanhla Mpofu, who is the Chair of the Department of Curriculum Studies and an Associate Professor in Language Education at Stellenbosch University, said these societal pressures to maintain a certain level of English stem from perceptions that prioritise English proficiency as a marker of intelligence, education, or social status.

“This attitude may stem from historical, cultural, and economic influences that elevate the importance of English in those contexts,” said Mpofu.

“However, this perception is a fallacy created by the elevated status of English as the primary mode of communication in academic, legislative, business, and entertainment spheres.”

There are jokes on how late Kwaito star Mandoza – who predominately rapped in isiZulu and Township slang-mistakenly said to a crowd “Everybody say scream” instead of correctly urging the crowd to scream for him.

“Even if their fame is built on using a language other than English, individuals lacking proficiency in English within these domains are often subjected to ridicule,” avers Mpofu.

It says a lot about a people who make fun of their own, for not being able to speak in a foreign language.

“It reflects a troubling reality and internalised negativity towards our own cultural identity. Ridiculing someone for lacking proficiency in a single language, particularly when they can communicate in three or four other languages, underscores our failure to accord equal respect and status to our native languages.”

Not unique to Mzansi

There’s a meme that’s been viral for a number of years, which shows the mouth of a lady who has adorned her teeth with gold.

Various captions have accompanied this photo, but the common thread is that girl in the shot represents women from the township, who can’t speak English fluently. The aforementioned women would be mocked for their paucity in understanding how to use the pronoun ‘it’- confusing the possessive form of it (its) with its contraction counterpart (it’s).

But Dr Mpofu says this is not unique South Africa.

“It is prevalent in numerous countries where the status of the English Language has been elevated to the primary medium of instruction and learning,” she says.

“Even in nations where English is the native tongue, individuals who do not have proficiency in the so-called standard version of the language are often subjected to ridicule.”

A remedy

Dr Mpofu says this scenario of mocking own for their inability to speak a certain language, reflects the enduring legacy of apartheid and colonisation, serving as stark reminder of the injustices inflicted upon our linguistic and cultural heritage, which extend far beyond the eras themselves.

“Apart from its historical legacies, the English Language maintains a global stature. Proficiency in English enables individuals to engage with a worldwide community. Consequently, those who hold social status but lack fluency in English are unfairly ridiculed, as they are perceived as outsiders to a global community they never chose to join.”

She says we can’t be oblivious to the historical factors and also being part of a global community, which predominately communicates in English.

“…but we do have an opportunity to actively promote the use of our own language in functions currently dominated by English,” says Mpofu.

“While English holds significance as one of the languages spoken in South Africa, the inability to speak it should not be a source of ridicule. Instead, it should be viewed as an effort to broaden our communication horizons and embrace linguistic diversity.”

