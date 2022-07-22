‘My daughter does not have a father or extended family’ says Sithelo Shozi

Lerato Maimela

Sithelo Shozi and her last born daughter, Coco, have melted many hearts with their recent photoshoot.

Taking to social media on Thursday morning, the mother-of-three shared a series of adorable pictures from Coco’s birthday photoshoot, and took to the caption of the post to wish her daughter a happy first birthday.

“Thunjana wami. Izandla zedlula ikhanda. Ngimubonga angedeli uMdali ngawe. Intendele iwelenkundleni. Unwele olude. Ithemba lami LIKUWE,” said Shozi in the caption of her post.

On her Instagram stories, Sithelo shared a heartwarming video which she created of memorable moments from the day her daughter was born up until recently when she had her birthday photoshoot.

Shozi’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Andile Mpisane, as well as his mother Shauwn Mkhize also took to their respective social media pages to post an adorable video they had created which was also made from the moments they got to share with Coco from the day she was born until recent times, to celebrate her first birthday.

“To Baby Coco, May God protect and watch over you in every step of your life. My wish is for you to live life with no limits and to grow up to be a healthy, strong and proud Zulu princess.

“Know that you will always be loved by your family. Happy 1st Birthday Coco. Blessed to be a Glammy to my girls,” said Mkhize in the caption of her post.

A few hours after Andile and Shauwn wished Coco a blessed and happy first birthday, Sithelo took to her Instagram stories to say that her daughter does not have a father, nor does she have an extended family.

Screenshot from Sithelo’s Instagram stories.

“As far as I’m concerned my daughter does not have a father or an extended family, until proven otherwise,” said Shozi.

This remark comes after Mpisane requested to have a paternity test done for all three children he shares with Shozi, as he has accused her of sleeping around with multiple men.

The disc jockey then goes on to say that she purely dedicated the day to her daughter and to thanking God for blessing her with a wonderful family, and then requested that everyone would refrain from finding some gossip to spread from the story she has posted.

“I’m purely dedicating this day to her and thanking God for blessing and entrusting me with her. We’ve been through an awful lot this past year and a little kindness would go a long way right now.

“Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this,” said Shozi.