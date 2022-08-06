Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after nine months

Narissa Subramoney

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month romance.

Media reports cite the couple’s long-distance dynamic and demanding schedules as the reason for the split.

E! (Entertainment) News reports that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” their long distance and work “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The split is rumoured to have occurred sometime this week.

The Saturday Night Live alumni had been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, with Kardashian back in the US continuing to raise four kids —North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

ALSO READ: Kim K claps back at Kanye after leaked conversation with Pete Davidson

Curiously, the social media mogul posted a picture of herself and daughter North, modelling sunglasses from West’s Yeezy range.

Kardashian also recently shared other posts that seemed to reference her ex.

‘Kimye forever’

After Kardashian’s photo dropped on Instagram with a t-shirt that read ‘The Incredibles’ on the captions, fans were quick to remind the millionaire that her former husband had named their growing family aFTER the Pixar movie.

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October last year after they met on Saturday Night Live, shortly after West and Kardashian ended their six-year marriage.

The couple has been going through a turbulent divorce, with both parties publicly sharing the gory details.

But, despite Kardashian’s cryptic posts in reference to West, it’s understood there are no plans to reconcile, and the former couple is ‘happily co-parenting their four children.

This week a judge granted a request from West’s lawyer Samantha Spector to formally step down as his counsellor.

He is now represented by Deborah Hong as the proceedings are expected to continue.

NOW READ: Kanye West bashes Kim’s bae Pete Davidson in series of Insta posts



