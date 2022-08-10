Royal news: Harry’s underwear to be auctioned off by stripper

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Prince Harry’s underwear which was lost and found during his 2012 Las Vegas trip will be auctioned off this week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday, and Queen Elizabeth II mourns the passing of her dearest childhood friend.

Stripper auctioning Prince Harry’s underwear from Las Vegas romp

Prince Harry’s underwear from his infamous 2012 Las Vegas trip will be up for auction this Thursday, at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club.

Former stripper Carrie Reichert claimed Harry gave her his underwear after stripping down in a Sin City hotel suit a decade ago.

Speaking to Mirror, the former stripper said she hopes that whipping out Harry’s old underwear would serve as a reminder of the fun Harry she got to meet and experience, before he settled down and became a family man.

“When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun. Harry has become such a bore, its a real shame. At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like… when Harry was the fun prince,” said Reichert.

Queen Elizabeth mourns the loss of close childhood friend

A close friend of Queen Elizabeth II, cousin to her late husband Prince Phillip, has passed away.

The passing of Lady Myra Butter was announced in the Daily Telegraph Newspaper, and according to the post, Butter passed away “peacefully” on 29 July.

Last year, Butter shared some fond memories of growing up with the 96-year-old monarch, and recalled some days when they had swimming lessons together.

“The Queen said it’s a very long time ago. Well, it jolly is. I think I was 12. I am rather lucky in that department. My memory is good and so is hers,” said Butter.

Speaking more on the swimming lessons, she revealed that their parents got other girls to join in on the lessons to make it a more fun experience.

“They got hold of some girls to be part of the thing to make it more fun. In the Guides and the Brownies it was a real mixture, which was really nice, some friends of the family, and all the people in the royal mews, their children, they were Brownies and Guides. Just a normal sort of pack really,” said Lady Myra Butter.

British royal family send birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

4 August marked Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their best wishes to the mother-of-two.

Taking to social media, Prince William and Kate shared a stunning photograph of Markle, and in the caption of the post they wished her a happy birthday.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Royal fans followed suit and wished Meghan a happy birthday under the couples post, while others debated on whether or not the birthday tribute was their attempt to avoid being snubbed by the press.

“The people asking why they have wished Meghan a happy birthday and not Zara or Beatrice is because we all know if they don’t wish her a happy birthday publicly, the press will have a field day,” said a royal fan.