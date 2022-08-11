‘She saved my life’ – Sello Maake kaNcube praises his wife

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube has once again gushed about his second wife.

The veteran actor has previously said he had lost hope in finding love again until he met Pearl Mbewe.

The two tied the knot a year ago, and are still going strong. The married couple first made headlines because of their age gap, Mbewe is 36 years old, Maake kaNcube is 62.

“I made that decision the day I went to pay lobola when I said to my delegation, please don’t negotiate any amount with the family. Whatever they want, please tell them I will pay it because there is no ways you can put a price on a person who practically saved your career and your life.

“This marriage is it for me, my task is in helping my wife realise the same goal. I’m constantly making sure that I’m worthy of her love and she has the validation to trust that she is the one for me.

“I practically can’t imagine my life without her, that’s how much I love this woman. She is the woman my parents prayed I would marry one day,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further wrote it took him 40 years to find the one.

“It took me 40 years to find her and God willing, I plan on giving her the best 40 years of life. We will be going to collect our Sassa money together!”

The former Generations actor’s previous relationship with his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, he said the marriage nearly led him to suicide.

He revealed this information after reacting to a Sunday World article that reported Mboweni had gone the legal route to demand he starts paying spousal maintenance.

Mboweni also insists KaNcube pay the legal fees and R200 000 as an equal share of their Dube house in Soweto after he defaulted on payments.

“I can not believe I was married to a con artist and you guys called me names when I realised my blunder and divorced her after eight months!” he said.

