Sbahle Mpisane says she doesn’t have an ankle bone

Kaunda Selisho

What began as a simple Instagram Live stream documenting the process of influencer Sbahle Mpisane getting a large tattoo on her lower body ended in tears. Not because of the pain but because of a nasty DM she received while using the social media platform.

The nasty DM bothered Sbahle so much that she started another live stream to explain what was said to her and how it made her feel.

The stream was recorded and shared online and in the video, Sbahle explained why she was triggered by a DM suggesting that she gets her foot amputated so that she can “walk properly”.

“I came across a DM from a girl suggesting that I should amputate my foot so I can wear heels and run and be flexible like her. So when I read it, I was like ‘ugh whatever’ and after reading her message I decided to just get off Instagram and just like not focus and just continue doing my tattoo. But I kept thinking about it and it kept passing. And then I start crying…”

She then explained that because she was crying while getting her tattoo done, the people around her assumed it was because her tattoo hurt.

“I was so heartbroken at how a person could just tell me I should just cut off my foot. Like why would I want to cut off my foot?”

Sbahle is the ex-girlfriend of soccer superstar Itumeleng Khune and the step-daughter of reality television star and businesswoman Shawn Mpisane.

She was involved in a horror car crash in 2018 and paramedics rushed Sbahle to St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban after her car veered off the road and hit a pole on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment).

Sbahle had to be removed from the car using the jaws of life after it overturned.

In the live stream, she detailed the extent of her injuries and revealed that she no longer has an ankle bone in one foot because of the accident.

She also revealed that her family spent a lot of money to “fix” her foot – a foot that her mother, Shawn, begged the doctors not to amputate because Shawn believed her daughter would not be able to cope with waking up without a foot.

Watch the recording of Sbahle Mpisane’s live stream below:

She also promised that she would explain – in a YouTube video – why she still has to wear a moon boot exactly four years after her accident.

Sbahle said she tried to take her life twice and owed her decision to do so to the mean comments posted under her pictures on social media and sent directly to her DMs.

She lost her composure a number of times while filming the video and had to fight tears when she wasn’t hurling insults at her detractors.

She then explained how swear words were her only defence against people who hide behind phones to say what they really want to say about her.