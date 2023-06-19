Sbahle Mpisane’s raunchy birthday outfit sets tongues wagging

By Lineo Lesemane

Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, 18 June.

Giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day, she posted her pictures rocking a lace jumpsuit that is almost similar to the one Pearl Thusi was dragged for a few days ago.

“Blessed to celebrate another year,” she wrote captioning the pictures.

Her stepmother, Shauwn Mkhize, also took to her Instagram page and penned a heartwarming message for her.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @sbahle_mpisane, you are an inspiration to me and everyone around you with your strength, resilience, and love for life. Your determination and passion are truly admirable and serve as a reminder of the amazing things you can achieve through hard work and dedication.

“May your birthday be filled with all the joy, love, and laughter you deserve, and may this new year of your life be a grand adventure that brings you closer to achieving all your heart’s desires. Mommy loves you!” she wrote.

Reactions to Sbahle’s outfit

After social media blogger Musa Khawula shared Sbahle’s birthday shoot photos on Twitter, people had a mouthful to say about her outfit.

“If men start walking around with transparent clothes that only cover our [private parts] they will call us predators,” one netizen wrote.

Pearl defends her revealing outfit

Last week, Pearl Thusi took to her Instagram stories to react after she was called out on social media for her over-revealing lace jumpsuit.

“Also, y’all need to stop acting like y’all ain’t see my ladies in my movies already. Nothing new happening here. I even did the Marie Claire naked what what twice,” she wrote.

Pearl had attended Rich Mnisi’s celebratory event of his collaboration with the global brand. Amongst many people who were not impressed with Pearl’s outfit was podcaster Penuel The Black Pen who tweeted:

“I personally don’t approve of this. I think it’s a bad example for young impressionable kids/girls. I don’t think it’s liberating… I think it promotes the cheapening of the female body, in the eyes of most men. Pearl has done really well for her career, but I don’t approve of her current shenanigans.”

