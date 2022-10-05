Royal AM boss MaMkhize clarifies Khabo Zondo issue

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It remains unclear if Khabo Zondo is still part of the Royal AM coaching staff even after club owner Shauwn ‘MaMKhize’ Mkhize tried to clarify the issue.

Zondo was reported to have left the team when he didn’t show up for camp ahead of their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United.

Some reports claimed that she had been fired by MaMkhize who is looking at bringing a coach with the relevant qualifications that allows them to sit on the bench for their Caf games.

But speaking to SuperSport TV before their game, MaMkhize denied that Zondo was not part of the team.

She claimed that he had been left behind in Durban to work on the team who will play the Champions League game on Friday.

Royal AM, however, had all their best players for the Matsatsantsa game.

“I think there is someone trying to destabilise my team by spreading these rumours,” said MaMkhize.

“It is not true that Khabo Zondo has left the team. He was left behind to prepare the other players for the Caf game on Sunday.”

But the team’s co-coach Abram Nteo beat about the bush when asked about Zondo’s whereabouts after the game.

“The one about Dan, I understand (what happened) but the one about Khabo I am not sure what is happening,” said Nteo.

“What I know is that he is still with us… But I am not very sure what is happening but as far as I know he is part of Royal AM.”

Royal AM lost the game 3-1. Thamsanqa Gabuza opened the scoring in the 56th minute but Mfundo Thikazi equalised for the visitors in the 75th.

Things, however, went south for MaMkhize Boys at the end of the game with Grant Margeman restoring the lead in the 81st minute and Bradley Grobler capping the win in time added on.

Nteo, however, insists that the recent events in the coaching department have not had any bearing on the team’s results.

“Coach Dan leaving didn’t affect us that much. But maybe what came out in the media about Khabo Zondo did affect some of the players.

“We spoke to them and assured them that coach Khabo is still part of Royal AM. But I can’t comment more in terms of the changing of coaches.”