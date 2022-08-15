Where Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri plans to go with her new wheels

Kaunda Selisho

At just 23 years old, Ndavi Nokeri was one of the youngest women to grace the stage during this year’s Miss South Africa pageant and she emerged victorious.

In addition to snatching the crown, she will also be gifted with prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.



Additionally, she will also receive R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa organisation.

On Sunday, she received one of the items in her prize kitty, a brand new set of wheels and before going to pick up her car, she spoke to 5FM weekend breakfast host Minnie Ntuli and her co-host Monique de Villiers about her plans for her new ride.

“The first place I actually want to drive to is a spa because my feet are sore at this moment,” joked Nokeri.

She also revealed that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will be the first car she will have all to herself.

Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri | Picture: Instagram

On the topic of her win, Nokeri shared just how moved she was by the crowd’s support of her. Support that saw many dub her the “fan favourite” of the competition.

“When I realised that I had so much support from the crowd, what that meant for me was that someone feels represented.

“I was so happy to know that there are people that see their faces reflected in mine and for me, that is the biggest thing, the most meaningful thing.”

When asked what her strategy was, she said she chose to lead with being authentic “because no one can be a better me than me.”

Ndavi Nokeri decided on this strategy after a moment of feeling intimidated by how amazing she felt all the other competitors were and says that she told herself that the only thing she could do to stand out was to try show South Africa and the judging panel the best version of herself.

Citing Basetsana Kumalo – and what she has been able to achieve since her reign – as one of her inspirations, Nokeri said her approach to her reign will be to keep her mind open and grasp every opportunity that comes her way.

“This is only the beginning and I look forward to all the doors that will be open for me and I will not waste any opportunity given to me.”



Following her win and picking up her fancy new car, the next thing on her agenda is to get straight to work.

“We’re going to get straight into work, I know being Miss South Africa is a full-time job. I’m looking forward to getting into it and really implementing all the initiatives that I have planned for, especially with the education of our country,” she said.

She concluded by sharing a message of inspiration.

“Last night, it was affirmed for me that it doesn’t matter where you come from, your dreams are valid. It is just your responsibility to take that first step towards your dream and everything else will unfold after that. Keep dreaming, keep hoping, it is possible.”