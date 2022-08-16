Royal news: Diana’s former bodyguard says she’d still be alive if he was on duty

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, the late Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has shared his sentiments on her untimely death, and said that he believes she would still be alive today had he been on duty the day she passed away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making a trip back to the UK sometime in September, to visit Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family, and Princess Anne celebrates her 72nd birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK next month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their plans to travel to the UK in the next month to attend some charity events that will be taking place in England.

The couple last made their way to Britain in June, to attend the Queen’s weekend long Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harry and Meghan took their two children – Archie and Lilibet along, and the trip served as the first time that the 96-year-old monarch as well as her son Prince Charles got the chance to meet Lilibet.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the couple will be making a visit to Buckingham Palace to visit the Queen, but it is expected that the pair are planning to further mend and maintain their relationships with their royal family members.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she’d still be alive if he had been on duty

Princess Diana and her partner Dodi Fayed’s former bodyguard Lee Sansum has revealed that she and Dodi would both still be alive if he was in the car the day they passed away from the fatal car accident.

Speaking to The Sun, Sansum said that if he were in the car with them, they would have probably still been alive today, because he would have ensured that they were wearing their seatbelts.

“It could have been me in that car. We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one.

“When I learned that they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened,” said Sansum.

Sansum then explained that it was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts, but Dodi had always hated wearing them even though he was ordered by his father to wear them.

“It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it,” said Sansum.

Sansum also revealed that Diana had once confided in him, expressing her fears of being murdered one day.

“I had seen her in tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated. She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing.

“I thought it was. Then she said something that always stayed with me – ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was really shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be,” said Lee Sansum.

Princess Anne celebrates her 72nd birthday

Monday, 15 August, marked the 72nd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Anne, Princess Royal.

Taking to social media, the Queen led the birthday tributes for her daughter by sharing a photograph of Princess Anne, and wishing her a happy birthday in the caption of the post.

Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/dGgolFVGic— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 15, 2022

“Wishing the Princess Royal a happy birthday today,” said the official Twitter page of the the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to their joint Instagram account to wish Her Royal Highness a happy birthday on their stories.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today,” said Kate and William.

The 72-year-old royal’s brother – Prince Charles, as well as his wife Duchess Camilla also joined in on the birthday tributes, and shared their birthday wishes to the Princess via their Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday to The Princess Royal,” said the couple.