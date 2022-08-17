Oh baby! Adrienne Bailon welcomes bouncing baby boy, but who is she?

Lerato Maimela

A miracle has been born at the Houghton family home as former Disney star Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton welcome their new born son.

The television personality is best known for her role as Chanel on Disney Channel’s popular film series The Cheetah Girls where she worked alongside Raven Symone, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Lynn Whitfield.

Adrienne then went on to star in other movies such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling pants 2, I’m in love With a Church Girl, The Coalition, and the ever so popular reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she dated Rob Kardashian.

The actress then made a comeback on our screens by joining the panel of hosts on the American reality talk show, The Real which aired on television for the first time in 2013, and had its last ever show on 3 June 2022.

Adrienne and Israel got married on 11 November 2016. The couple both shared the dream of having children one day, and for many years they experienced some difficulties with conceiving their own kids.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the reality tv star revealed that she and her husband have welcomed a bouncing baby boy, after the many years that they have spent trying to receive this blessing, and she also revealed that she and Israel had taken the decision to have their baby through surrogacy.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.

“All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep,” said Adrienne Bailon.