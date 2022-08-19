Tol Ass Mo cleared of sexual assault allegations made by Lerato Moloi

Lerato Maimela

South African comedian and television personality Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu is in the clear after his legal team won a legal case which has been ongoing since 2018.

On Tuesday, Mahlangu’s lawyers released a statement announcing that the court case has finally been concluded, and that he was cleared of model and actress Lerato Moloi’s sexual assault allegations.

The statement also revealed that the court found Lerato to be “a dishonest, egotistical and a belligerent liar”.

“In this case, the magistrate stated that the person who laid the false claims against our client was a dishonest, egotistical and a belligerent liar,” said the statement.

Toll A$$ Mo to file charges of slander, defamation of character as well as civil charges with regards to total legal costs incurred and comprehensive loss of income suffered against Lerato Moloi who falsely accused of raping him in March 2022. pic.twitter.com/EOf2DTt505— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 18, 2022

With the sexual assault allegations that were proven to be false by the court of law, Tol Ass Mo suffered some irreparable damage to his reputation and career.

Because of this, the comedian’s representatives have said that Moloi’s false allegations will be escalated, and that drastic steps will be taken to deal with the model and the damage she has caused.

“As representatives of Mr and Mrs Mahlangu and family, we are dedicated to taking this case further: drastic steps will be taken against the accusers,” the statement said.

In a statement released in 2020, the actress said that she felt that it was time to open up about the acts of violence which she had experienced in her career.

“For many years, I have been battling to find the courage and support to speak up against a number of acts of violence which have happened to me,” Moloi said.

She then accused the comedian of sexually assaulting her on set when they were working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape.

“In 2014, I was sexually assaulted and raped by Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu while working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape,” Moloi said.