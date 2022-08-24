Will Smith isnt trying to have his name ‘destroyed’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actor Will Smith has been testing the waters to see if the wider public wants to see him back on social media.

The actor’s image has changed in some people’s eyes after the Oscars saga when he went on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face.

Smith has purposely chosen to stay from the public eye, saying he needed time to reflect and heal, as he went on a spiritual journey to India in April.

Months later, Smith appears to be ready to share his feel good content again to his nearly 64 million followers on Instagram.

He poked fun at himself when he shared a video of a monkey poking and antagonising a gorilla with the caption: “me trying to get back on social media”.

Smith would follow it up with a home video with his oldest son, Trey Smith, as they attempted to capture and trap a big tarantula in their home.

ALSO READ: Fake news: Will Smith is not dead

Smith was unwilling to help his son, however, Trey manages to trap the big spider in a glass cup.

Smith jokes they are “selling the house”. The video has over 18.6 million views.

However, an Instagram reel that will have most people talking, is King Richard’s actor’s hilarious reaction to a viral video he posted on Wednesday.

Smith is seen reacting to a woman advising people to not worry what others think of them.

However, it’s how she pronounces certain words that makes the video even funnier. She says: “People will try to ‘salvestized’ your name, they will try anything to ‘sestroy’ you, anything to ‘sestroy.’”

What she broadly meant is that people will try anything to destroy your name and sabotage you.

Smith wrote: “Nobody likes having their name salvestized!”

Fans were happy to see Smith back with his comedic content, as commentators hoped the drama on Oscar night is put to bed.