Fresh Prince dance revived and Will Smith announces first new album in 20 years

Will Smith and Tatyana Ali reunited to recreate their iconic dance sequence from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Smith has announced the release of his new album, ‘Based on a True Story’. Picture: Instragram/willsmith

In a heartwarming nod to ’90s television, Will Smith and Tatyana Ali reunited to recreate their iconic dance sequence from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Originally from the pilot episode, this memorable scene featured Ashley (Ali) dancing with headphones on, oblivious to her cousin Will (Smith) mimicking her moves behind her. The duo’s recent rendition has ignited a viral trend on TikTok, captivating both original and new fans.

Adding a contemporary twist to the nostalgic moment, the recreation features the track Anxiety by rising artist Doechii. Entertainment Weekly reported the singer provided the soundtrack and joined Smith and Ali in their dance.

Fresh Prince dance revived on social media

Smith remarked, “I waited 35 years for this dance to trend.” The original choreography has been revived on social media, with users emulating the moves, demonstrating the show’s timeless charm.

The legacy of ‘The Fresh Prince’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired from 1990 to 1996, left an indelible mark on pop culture. Ali, who portrayed Ashley Banks, has previously expressed her fondness for the series to People, noting it was “a great place to grow up” and that the cast remains like family to her.

“We just had so much fun. I know, especially now, that’s not everybody’s story, certainly not every child actor’s story. But it was a really supportive environment for me; they’re my family. I love them.”

Watch the original dance here:

Will Smith’s musical comeback

In tandem with the dance’s resurgence, Smith has announced the release of his new album, Based on a True Story, set to debut on 28 March. This marks his first full-length musical project in more than two decades. Smith announced the album on Instagram with a picture he captioned: It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all”.

