Oh baby, again! Nick Cannon announces he is expecting his 10th child

Lerato Maimela

American comedian and actor Nick Cannon is an unstoppable baby making force as he has recently announced that he will be a father to his 10th child.

Taking to social media, the comedian shared a video of himself and his very pregnant baby mama Brittany Bell posing during the behind the scenes of their pregnancy photoshoot.

“Time stopped and this happened,” said Cannon in the caption of his post.

The two had a couple of outfit changes and were seen sharing many intimate moments during the photoshoot, with most of Brittany’s outfits revealing her naked adorable pregnancy tummy.

After the couples intimate studio photoshoot, they changed location and had multiple outdoor family photoshoots with their other two children, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon who was born in 2020, and son Golden Cannon who was born in 2017.

Although the comedian is expecting his third child with Bell, she is not the only woman who is currently pregnant with his child.

Speaking on Angela Yee’s podcast named Lip Service, Cannon announced that Abby de la Rosa, the mother of his twins who were born in 2021, was pregnant with his ninth child, and is expected to give birth some time in October this year.

“Lets just put it this way… The stork is on the way,” said Cannon.

Last month, the television personality took to social media to announce the birth of his eight child Legendary love Cannon who he shares with Bre Tiesi.

In 2021, Cannon and Abby welcomed their 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. A few months later, Nick and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy named Zen S. Cannon who unfortunately passed away in December due to lupus nephritis.

The comedian’s journey of fatherhood began in 2011, when he and American singer Mariah Carey welcomed their 11-year-old twins, daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Cannon.