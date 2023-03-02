Abdul Khoza and wife are expecting baby number two

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award-winning actor Abdul Khoza is an excited father-to-be after he announced this week that his wife Baatilebasetsana Mary-Anne Themane is pregnant with their second child.

Khoza is well known for his role as Nqoba on The Wife on Showmax. The couple has a three-year-old daughter, Okuhlekwethu Morafe.

The actor considers his role as a father his “best role ever”.

Another baby is on the way

Adbul Khoza shared on Instagram earlier this week that his wife Baatile is pregnant with their second child.

Abdul wrote his message in isiZulu, which translated to: “I’m so proud of you my love, thank you for trusting me with your womb and your life. You’re my mine, you’re loved by me”.

The message was accompanied by Baatile revealing her baby bump in a stunning photoshoot dressed in a gold-encrusted crop top and a dramatic long black skirt.

Their first daughter celebrated her third birthday in November last year.

Abdul Khoza has another daughter, Azamahle from a previous relationship.

Writing a message for Azamahle for her birthday last year, he said: “Happy Birthday sthandwa sami [my love], I smile each and every day l wake up because you [and] your sister are my life.

“To see you growing up so fast scares me but I also appreciate the blessing of living long enough to see you blossom. You mean the world to me and ngiyakuthanda [I love you] Azamahle ka Daddy. Wishing [you] many many more [and] I can’t wait to hold you tight in my arms. Khula my baby.”

Abdul Khoza and Baatile tied the knot in 2019. The actor takes his role in fatherhood seriously often posting his daughters and sharing messages of encouragement with other fathers.

On Father’s day last year, he shared a picture with Okhule, and wrote: “Still my BEST ROLE EVER!! To be [cast] as a father by GOD is still my ultimate DEFINING ROLE in LIFE.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to all the Father’s in the World. Baba ka AZAMAHLE no OKUHLEKWETHU, ngiyanithanda [I love you] my babies.”

Abdul’s role as Nqoba was killed off in season two of the successful drama series The Wife, which is an adaption of Dudu Busani-Dube.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) winner left the role to pursue other projects which included music.