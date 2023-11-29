Moshe Ndiki’s journey into fatherhood to make TV debut in January

Moshe chose to go the surrogacy route, a decision which challenges the dilemma of modern parenting pitted against traditional customs.

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that media personality Moshe Ndiki’s reality TV show will premiere on South African screens on the last week of January 2024.

Titled Life with Moshe, the reality show will be a 10 part series that will air on Sundays evenings.

“Viewers will not only witness the highs and lows of his journey but also be able to resonate with the universal themes of love, family, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams,” said M-Net Director of Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi in a statement.

“Moshe’s energy, charisma, and infectious optimism light up the screen,” averred Adonisi.

Surrogacy

Life with Moshe will be anticipated by viewers as it will show the journey Moshe, who is gay, took to start his own family. Moshe chose to go the surrogacy route, a decision which challenges the dilemma of modern parenting pitted against traditional customs.

Earlier this year, the media personality excitedly shared the news that he was going to become a dad. “My surrogate is pregnant, I’m gonna be a dad of twins,” wrote Moshe on his Instagram.

“Today we went on our final ‘can we tell people’ scan and I couldn’t be happier, what a journey, what a dream come true,” he said.

The TV show is another new baby on the channel which recently premiered Dineo Ranaka’s talk show, Sip & Talk, which made its debut on screens on Sunday evening.

Fans looking forward to it

“Don’t miss the heartfelt moments, laughter, and tears on my reality series Life with Moshe. Love everything about this poster,” said Moshe after the show was announced.

Industry peers and friends such as the Funny Chef, Ayanda Thabethe have congratulated Moshe on having his own tv show.

“Cannot wait to watch this, congratulations,” said actress Jessica Nkosi.

