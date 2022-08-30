Chris Rock declines the offer to host the 2023 Oscars

Lerato Maimela

American actor and comedian Chris Rock has revealed that he has declined the offer to host the 2023 Oscars.

As the world already knows, Will Smith left a very bitter taste in many mouths when he stormed onto the stage at the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony to slap Chris Rock across the face after he made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Soon after the awards show, Smith shared a public statement on his social media pages where he apologised to the comedian for his violent act, and said that the incident is not a reflection of the man he is and the man he wants to be.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” said Smith.

According to the I’m Legend star, he has tried to reach out to Chris to discuss the incident that took place at the awards ceremony but the comedian said that he was not ready to have a one on one discussion with him.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” said Smith.

On Sunday, during a comedy show in Phoenix, the comedian revealed to the crowd that he had declined the offer to host the 2023 Oscars, and shared that hosting the awards ceremony after being slapped by Smith would be the same as asking Nicole Brown Simpson to return back to the restaurant where she left her spectacles before she was killed by OJ Simpsons.

After the word spread that Rock declined the offer to host the awards show, tweeps shared their annoyance at the comedian who seems to dwell on the incident that happened between himself and Will Smith.

Here are some reactions from Chris Rock’s attitude towards hosting the 2023 Oscars:

will smith can you slap that motherfucker again please https://t.co/xxd1KXWp7v— marie (@YASMlNETEA) August 30, 2022

i think will smith should slap him again but that's just me https://t.co/yPnsAgh8XX— tisha⁷ ???? (@sithnamgi) August 30, 2022

will smith should've beat his ass actually https://t.co/RdhWlEGEKY— bree (@sapphocyras) August 30, 2022

Will Smith was right. What a clown. https://t.co/OzFolv9lcX— Kudakwashe (@Kool_Duh) August 30, 2022

Will Smith should have slapped him harder. https://t.co/i3I4msb2xk— lady_le_fay ????????❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) August 30, 2022

I will not hear any Will Smith slander. I said it then and I’ll say it now, this man deserved to get slapped https://t.co/wvdqf1p991— ALIEN SUPERSTAR ???? (@iameleanoreve) August 30, 2022