Chilling documentary to reveal Michael Jackson’s final moments

A legacy mired with controversy, iconic musician Michael Jackson has been remembered by those close to him.

The artist died after a drug overdose in June 2009, news that shocked the world. 13 years later more details have been revealed about the circumstances of his drug habit.

A new chilling documentary will detail how Jackson used 19 fake ID’s to buy drugs.

The documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson will premiere on FOX News in September. It will look at his final moments before his death.

His personal physician, Dr Conrad Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Murray administered the fatal dose of lethal drugs – hospital tranquilizer propofol.

Murray was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016.

Jackson, 50, was found unresponsive in his home after suffering cardiac arrest.

Marking what would have been his 63rd birthday on Monday, his children, Paris and Prince Jackson wished him a happy birthday.

Paris posted a throwback picture of herself as a child, affectionately kissing her dad on her Instagram stories.

Paris Jackson wishes her late father Michael Jackson a happy birthday. Picture: Screengrab/Instagram

Prince Jackson wrote on his Instagram account: “Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything.”

He also shared a series of pictures with his siblings when they were younger with their father.

Jackson’s legacy is tainted in some people’s eyes, this after the HBO documentary which alleged the singer molested two boys when they were seven and 10 years old.

Leaving Neverland caused quite a controversy when it was released in 2019. A 13-year-old boy complained about being abused by Jackson in 1993, but the case was settled out of court. The singer was tried in 2005, for the alleged abuse of another minor but was later acquitted by the court.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele