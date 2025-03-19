Michael Jackson’s ex-maid makes shocking claims as ‘Leaving Neverland 2’ premieres [VIDEO]

McManus claims that if the videos were to be found, they could be pivotal in Wade Robson and James Safechuck's legal battle with Michael Jackson's estate.

Michael Jackson’s former maid Adrian McManus, who was the housekeeper at his Neverland estate for four years, has claimed that the ‘King of Pop’ recorded videos of his sleepovers with children. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s former maid Adrian McManus, who was the housekeeper at his Neverland estate for four years, has claimed that the ‘King of Pop’ recorded videos of his sleepovers with children.

“I was told that the investigators missed a great deal of information that was kept in a security office. There were hard drives and a lot of files that were missed. I had an idea they were trying to protect him,” said McManus.

The former maid, who made these claims in an interview with The Sun, worked for Jackson between 1990 and 1994.

McManus claims that if the videos were to be found, they could be pivotal in the Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s legal battle with Michael Jackson’s estate that is due to go to court in November 2026.

For years, the Thriller performer has denied alleged child abuse claims; he did this until his death in 2009.

In 1993, Jackson was accused of child abuse by 13-year-old Jordan Chandler — the case was settled out of court for $23 million (R416,937,100).

20 years ago, Jackson went on trial for allegations of child molestation and intoxicating a minor, but he was acquitted.

ALSO READ: Tyla thanks ‘Tigers’ for iHeartRadio World Artist of the Year Award win

‘Leaving Neverland 2’ doccie

The sequel to the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland was recently released on the UK’s public broadcaster, Channel 4.

The documentary explores the 10-year quest by Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, for their claims of child sexual abuse to be heard in court against the singer’s companies.

The Citizen has yet to watch the film, but the British publication The Guardian published a review of it.

“Leaving Neverland 2, which arrived six years after the original film, might as well have waited seven,” said the reviewer.

“While Leaving Neverland could be forgiven for setting out the accusers’ testimony without peppering it with denials from their more powerful opponent, it would be useful now to hear from MJJ Productions.”

The film is directed by British film director Dan Reed. The Guardian mentioned that Reed attempted to get Jackson’s representatives to contribute to the documentary, but they weren’t willing.

“He highlights a paragraph where he literally writes: ‘I’m begging you.’ Their refusal means the question of who knew what within Jackson’s staff can’t properly be explored. Reed has done fine work in telling us a highly significant story, but at this stage there is not enough more of it to tell.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Magician David Blaine hangs off a spinning car in Brakpan