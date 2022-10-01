‘Best birthday present’– Actor Clint Brink expecting his first child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actor Clint Brink popularly known for his appearances on Binnelanders, Backstage, Scandal and Generations is expecting his first child.

Brink made the announcement in a cute Instagram post this week. The actor shared a picture of natural coloured baby clothes, a chalkboard written, “Baby brink due April 2023” and an ultrasound of their child.

Brink is married to former Miss Nambia, fitness model Steffi van Wyk-Brink. She also appeared twice on Survivor South Africa.

Clint shared the baby news on his birthday. He wrote: “Blessed shall you be in the city, and blessed shall you be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of your womb and the fruit of your ground and the fruit of your cattle, the increase of your herds and the young of your flock. Blessed shall be your basket and your kneading bowl. Blessed shall you be when you come in, and blessed shall you be when you go out. “ – Deuteronomy 28:3-6

“Here’s to 42. The best birthday present I could ask for. I am overwhelmed & grateful. I love you momma bear.”

His wife’s caption also was a bible verse. Van Wyk-Brink wrote: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, The fruit of the womb is a reward.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭127:3‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

“As we waited patiently for you, God answered our prayers and we’re about to become 3 (actually 5 with Rambo and Lilly). All I can say on your 42nd birthday @clintonthebrink – I am blessed to share this special gift with you. Happy Birthday and I love you.”

Brink won his first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for his role as Dr Steven Abrahams in the Afrikaans series, Binnelanders last year.

Speaking to The Citizen after he won, he said he has been working very hard in the entertainment industry for the best part of 21 years and that even though this is his first Safta win, he has received six Safta nominations over the years.

