‘Rhythm City’ star Jesse Suntele ties the knot [VIDEO]

Jesse and his wife welcomed their first baby in March this year.

Actor Jesse Suntele is officially off the market! The TV star recently tied the knot with his long time partner, Thuthu Maqhosha, a few weeks after they welcomed their first bundle of joy.

Thuthu posted a video on her Instagram stories, giving her followers a sneak peek inside her beautiful traditional wedding.

Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Maqhosha tie the knot



Congratulations are in order for Mr and Mrs Mokoka, Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Maqhosha, who got married at the weekend.❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/0hRjqSRDPx — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 1, 2024

The pair welcomed their first baby in March this year. In a lengthy Instagram post, Thuthu opened up about her pregnancy journey and losing one of the twins.

“We found out so late that we were pregnant. A bittersweet moment when we were told it was twins and only 1 survived. I had such mixed emotions, do I mourn or celebrate? Also, WHY?!

“All I’ve ever wanted is to be pregnant and have 7 babies, and when we lost Pandora in 2020, the thought of trying again was the scariest thing. Falling pregnant seemed so far-fetched, but God and our ancestors knew the perfect time and when it arrived, they blessed us because He alone is God!”

She added that her partner helped her embrace the journey and convinced her to do a pregnancy photoshoot and have a baby shower.

Thuthu and Jesse’s baby shower

To offer fans an exclusive look inside her baby shower, Thuthu posted a video on her Instagram page.

She said they booked the entire arcade for the ceremony, adding: “One thing about us. We will play. So we had our baby shower at the arcade. Yes, we booked out the whole arcade and celebrated baby Emihle by playing games. What a wholesome fun day. As revealed, I WON! It’s a BOY.”

Jesse and Thuthu have been together for six years. During their Defining Love episode on YouTube, the pair revealed that they met at the gym, and then they started communicating via DMs on social media.

