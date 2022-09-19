How ‘House of Zwide’ actress Lwazilubanzi Mthembu lost 11kgs

Citizen Reporter

South African actress and singer Lwazilubanzi Mthembu opened up about the change of lifestyle which resulted in her losing 11kgs since March.

The actress has set a goal of losing a further 25kgs after losing weight with the help of her personal trainer, a dietitian, and a support structure from the clinic she joined.

Reasons for Lwazi’s weight-loss

Although she was born overweight and grew up thinking her situation wouldn’t change, Lwazi told Drum magazine that she attempted her weight loss journey three years ago. However, she said she was “terrible” at it as she didn’t know anything about living well.

“The industry, in the beginning, was not kind to fuller-figured women and that’s how I wanted to start losing weight.

“There were also many things I had to endure in the industry because I was overweight. My self-esteem was damaged, and I realised that I needed to lose weight for my mental health,” Lwazi told Drum.

With obesity being part of her life, as well as her family’s life, Lwazi states that the other reason for her lifestyle change was when her knees started to hurt at the age of 28.

She also added that her sister having a stroke and her father’s passing from Covid-19 also motivated her to lose weight.

The 31-year-old singer said healthy eating and exercise helped her in combating obesity.

Making a difference

The House of Zwide actress, who plays the character Nomsa, wants to help other women who struggle with weight loss and curb lifestyle illnesses like diabetes and heart attacks.

“In January we will get women on board who want to lose weight as a new year’s resolution. We will coach them for six months. We will do walks, aerobics and a dietitian will help,“ she told the publication.

Advocating for an “obesity-free” South Africa, the ambassador of the Spiral Aloe Medical Lifestyle clinic, founded the Good Health Stokvel to combat obesity in SA through coaching and bringing information to the people.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

