‘After ALL that’: Burna boy teases SA after Mia Le Roux wins Miss SA 2024

Some South Africans accused the singer of being bitter following the cancellation of his show in the country.

Afro Beats Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as “Burna Boy”, had netizens’ tongues wagging for his reaction on Sunday to the newly crowned Miss South Africa 2024.

Burna Boy’s reaction follows the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina from the Miss SA pageant just two days before the prestigious event took place at SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino, in Tshwane, on Saturday.

The Nigerian artiste posted a picture of Mia le Roux on his X page with the caption: “So after ALL that…” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Others thought this implied that after South Africans were up in arms fighting for the removal of a “Nigerian” who didn’t represent them, it was ironic for a white woman to win.

South Africans on the internet have defended this saying Le Roux is a South African who did not “commit identity theft”.

‘Burna Boy hasn’t forgiven SA for not buying his tickets’

Burna Boy‘s reaction exhumed a prolonged beef between the singer and the late South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

AKA and Burna Boy’s beef was fueled by the ongoing banter between Nigerians and South Africans. This banter has often led to xenophobic disparities between the two nations, with Nigerians accusing South Africans of alleged xenophobic attacks on foreign African nationals.

South Africans have responded to Burna Boy’s tweet with nothing short of salty comments.

One X user accused the singer of being bitter following the cancellation of his show in the country.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

“Burna Boy hasn’t forgiven South Africa for not buying his tickets on his last show that was cancelled. This tweet of his got bitterness all over it,” said @B__master.

According to SA Hiphop magazine, the show was put off due to a number of factors including low ticket sales. However, while the show was initially postponed from 23 September to 16 December 2023, it was later altogether cancelled.

Another user cautioned Burna Boy about his take on the issue saying: “You make a mistake by commenting on this stuff. Or maybe you’ve made the choice to never perform in SA again? They will pull out this tweet to make sure no one buys your tickets.”

ALSO READ: Miss SA 2024: R1m cash prize and more for newly-crowned queen Mia le Roux

Controversy around Chidimma’s participation in Miss SA

Adetshina’s participation in the beauty contest was surrounded by wide controversial debates about her adequacy to represent the country. Some critics questioned her South African identity and eligibility to be the face of the nation due to her father being of Nigerian origin.

Additionally, more controversy sparked when it was revealed that Adetshina’s mother was of Mozambican descent, this prompted authorities to look into the issue. This unveiled possible identity fraud by her mother.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, prima facie indications were found in the probe of the model’s South African citizenship.

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina invited to take part in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant [VIDEO]

Tyla faces criticism for backing Chidimma

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla on Saturday also caught backlash after she shared “disappointment” on the withdrawal of the model from the Miss SA pageant.

“Disappointed that this happened to her, but wish you all the best girl Kill it!!!!,” Tyla said on her X page.

Her tweet was met with rage from South Africans who did not agree with her stance on the topic. The outrage led Tyla to post a clarifying tweet saying although she is on SA’s side she does not condone “bullying”.

ALSO READ: Mia le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024

“I will always stand with South Africa, i just feel regardless of the opinions… She was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for,” she said.

I will always stand with South Africa, i just feel regardless of the opinions…

She was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for. — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) August 10, 2024

In response to this tweet, others also shared their “disappointment” with Tyla sharing her perspective on the situation, while some lauded her for her advocacy.

Wena we supported you when Nigerians bullied you



We supported you when American bullied you about your identity crisis



We supported you when you stole Barcadi we supported nomculo wakho obhedayo



And this is how thank us 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/McxYFfOthz — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 10, 2024

Who's forcing you to get involved? — Cozmino (@cozmino_) August 10, 2024

This is why you deserved that grammy ❤️ — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) August 10, 2024