12 Aug 2024

08:14 am

Chidimma Adetshina invited to take part in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant [VIDEO]

Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA pageant after Home Affairs found prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft committed by her mother.

Chidimma Adetshina invited to take part in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Photo: X/@PSAFLIVE

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant following her withdrawal from the local pageant amid questions surrounding her citizenship.

The 23-year-old law student withdrew from the Miss SA pageant on Thursday after the Department of Home Affairs revealed that it had found prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft committed by Adetshina’s mother.

The department found this after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Watch invitation extended to Chidimma Adetshina to take part in Miss Universe Nigeria

Controversy

There was controversy over Adetshina’s participation in the Miss SA pageant after it was revealed she had a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having been born and raised in South Africa.

Adetshina said she withdrew from the competition amid “safety concerns.”

“Being part of the Miss SA 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

While Adetshina did not get to take part if the Miss SA competition, she has been invited to be part of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

ALSO READ: Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

“Nigerian heritage”

The National Director of the Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, formally invited Adetshina to take part in the competition.

“As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigerian 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender.

“We encourage you to consider this opportunity and take part in a competition that celebrates the strength, intelligence and diversity of Nigerian women. Should you wish to participate, all you need to do is respond to this invitation and we will be delighted to guide you through the next steps,” said Murray-Bruce.

Mia le Roux, a model and marketing manager from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, was crowned Miss South Africa 2024 on Saturday.

ALSO READ: PA wants to block Chidimma Adetshina from participating in Miss SA final

Read more on these topics

fraud Home Affairs Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Miss Universe Nigeria

