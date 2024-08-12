Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

12 Aug 2024

10:27 am

Miss SA 2024: R1m cash prize and more for newly-crowned queen Mia le Roux

Le Roux was crowned at the 66th Miss South Africa pageant finale held at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday.

Mia le Roux

The newly-crowned Miss SA 2024, Mia le Roux. Picture: Supplied

Mia le Roux made history this past Saturday as the first differently-abled beauty queen to be crowned Miss South Africa, securing an impressive R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package.

As part of the package, Mia will enjoy a year of luxury with the use of a serviced apartment at Brookfield at Royal in Kensington, developed by Tricolt.

The apartment comes fully furnished with stunning homeware and accessories from Woolworths Home, as well as beautiful furniture by Schönn.

Additionally, Le Roux will have the privilege of driving a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé for the next 12 months.

ALSO READ: Mia le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024

Mia le Roux’s crowning moment

The crowning moment took place at the 66th Miss South Africa pageant finale held at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

During her acceptance speech, the newly-crowned Miss SA expressed her excitement, emphasising that she is ready to fulfil her responsibilities as the new beauty queen.

She added: “It is an honour that fills me with immense pride and gratitude, and I am deeply touched by the trust and confidence that South Africa has placed in me.

“As a little girl, I never would have thought that someone like me could become Miss South Africa. It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls – that even if you have something that makes you different, you still can achieve your dreams with determination and hard work.”

Congratulating the new queen, Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss SA, said Le Roux is the perfect fit for the crown.

“Mia embodies the Miss South Africa Organisation’s ethos that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. She also embraces and personifies the organisation’s four pillars – duty, championship, empowerment, and beauty – so I can think of no one more fitting to wear the crown, and we can’t wait to see what she achieves during her reign.”

NOW READ: Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant cash competition Miss South Africa (Miss SA)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies
Rugby Boks turn attention to Wallabies clash in Perth: Rassie hints at team changes
Business Salga says majority of municipalities can’t afford to pay workers
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES