Miss SA 2024: R1m cash prize and more for newly-crowned queen Mia le Roux

Le Roux was crowned at the 66th Miss South Africa pageant finale held at SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday.

Mia le Roux made history this past Saturday as the first differently-abled beauty queen to be crowned Miss South Africa, securing an impressive R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package.

As part of the package, Mia will enjoy a year of luxury with the use of a serviced apartment at Brookfield at Royal in Kensington, developed by Tricolt.

The apartment comes fully furnished with stunning homeware and accessories from Woolworths Home, as well as beautiful furniture by Schönn.

Additionally, Le Roux will have the privilege of driving a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé for the next 12 months.

Mia le Roux’s crowning moment

During her acceptance speech, the newly-crowned Miss SA expressed her excitement, emphasising that she is ready to fulfil her responsibilities as the new beauty queen.

She added: “It is an honour that fills me with immense pride and gratitude, and I am deeply touched by the trust and confidence that South Africa has placed in me.

“As a little girl, I never would have thought that someone like me could become Miss South Africa. It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls – that even if you have something that makes you different, you still can achieve your dreams with determination and hard work.”

Congratulating the new queen, Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss SA, said Le Roux is the perfect fit for the crown.

“Mia embodies the Miss South Africa Organisation’s ethos that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. She also embraces and personifies the organisation’s four pillars – duty, championship, empowerment, and beauty – so I can think of no one more fitting to wear the crown, and we can’t wait to see what she achieves during her reign.”

