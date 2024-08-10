Mia le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert has officially handed over the crown to the new queen.

Mia le Roux, a model and marketing manager from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, has been crowned Miss South Africa 2024.

The prestigious event took place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn, Tshwane, on Saturday, 10 August.

Le Roux, who is also a part-time BCom Marketing student, emerged victorious after competing against nine other finalists: Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Nompumelelo Maduna, Onalenna Constantin, Ontshiametse Tlhopane, Palesa Lombard, Taa0hira Katz, and models Kirsten Khan and Kebalepile Ramafoko.

Kirsten and Kebalepile secured their spots in the top 10 following the withdrawal of contestant Chidimma Adetshina.

About Mia le Roux

Born in Sasolburg, Free State, the 28-year-old Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one.

She credits her community’s support for enabling her to receive the necessary treatment, a journey that has motivated her to break barriers and make a positive impact.

Le Roux’s journey to the crown included her participation in the reality show “Crown Chasers,” where she impressed viewers by winning several episodes, including two consecutive wins.

The show provides an inside look at what it takes to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant, showcasing the challenges and dedication required to earn the title.

With her new role as Miss South Africa 2024, Le Roux aims to use her platform to continue inspiring others and advocating for change.

