Update: Gospel singer Kenny Makweng has passed away

Gospel star Kenny Makweng has passed away, two weeks after he was admitted to the ICU due to brain complications that triggered a stroke.

His management confirmed the news of his passing in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved gospel icon Kenny Makweng, who passed away after a short illness.

“The family humbly requests the public and media to respect their privacy to deal with this difficult situation. We request that you keep his family, associates, and friends in our prayers,” the statement read.

Tributes are pouring in for Kenny

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP and kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa was among the people who took to social media to pay tribute to the late gospel star.

A few days ago, Eugene and the renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli took to X and asked fans to pray for Kenny’s recovery following reports that he was in critical condition and not responding to treatment and medication.

“Good morning, fellow artists. We appeal for Prayers. Kenny is a ZCC Gospel singer. Last year, he obtained his BA Degree.

“He is currently in the hospital with complications of the brain. He had a stroke. Prayers, please. We serve the God of miracles & wonders,” Eugene wrote on X.

Rest in Peace brother. Kenny Makweng

Kenny makweng moholo waka you may not be here anymore, but you're still in our hearts.💔

There's nothing more beautiful than a life fully lived.

May you be granted the peace you deserve.

Your soul lives on in the people you touched.

You're forever in our hearts. RIP Mokone 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VL3zJiYO7m — LESIBA DAVID MOJAPELO🇿🇦📀📀📀📀 (@LESIBADAVID4) January 16, 2024

We will indeed meet in heaven



RIP Kenny Makweng 💔

