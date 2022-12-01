WATCH: Did Andile Mpisane flop during Durban performance?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Andile Mpisane’s lacklustre performance in Durban has his critics in a frenzy.

Described as a musician, a Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson for club Royal AM, reality star and a soccer player, Mpisane has his fingers in many pies. His music isn’t resonating with the masses, however.

Was Andile Mpisane’s performance a flop?

Mpisane shared an 11-minute video of his performance in KwaMashu. Despite his energy on stage, his dances weren’t enough to move the crowd to the beats.

They can be heard cheering him on, however it seemed as if they didn’t know his music and lyrics and wasn’t receptive to the songs.

In the video, the concertgoers are seen staring at him and not dancing.

Some commentators said Mpisane should rather focus on business instead of music because it doesn’t look like it’s working for him.

Be the judge ???????????? pic.twitter.com/1Dlym4zQNz— A Vaxxed Queen ???? (@LomaSwatiDlami1) November 29, 2022

I wonder if people don’t dance to Andile Mpisane performances because music is not good or they just don’t like him ????????????



Bamuphindile futhi… ???????????? aayi yisono manje— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 29, 2022

Andile Mpisane is anything that he feels like being, that day… https://t.co/Lj7fWeBKFW— Ara ???????? (@SantiagoArapaho) November 29, 2022

Andile Mpisane bamphindile kwaMashu???????????????? pic.twitter.com/F1fzqbWhHB— Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) November 29, 2022

???? you guys are so mean to Andile Mpisane when he comes on stage you stop dancing and just stare at him .— Bongani Mtolo (@bonganimtolo_) November 29, 2022

Mpisane’s previous performances

Earlier this year, Mpisane performed amongst hip-hop heavyweights as he rubbed shoulders with Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy in New York.

Mpisane was in the lineup with these artists as he was the opening act of The Street Tour in Detroit, an accolade that surprised many.

There were questions raised about how Andile landed the gig, particularly as he was chosen as the first-ever South African act in The Street Tour.

Andile’s most well-known song is Umcimbi, featuring Madanon and Distruction Boyz.

There were jokes that either him or his mother, businesswoman Shauwn ‘Mam’Mkhize’ Mkhize paid his way into the lineup and that his music didn’t live up to the standard of the ensemble.

Mpisane’s music is inspired by amapiano and the gqom genres, so it was strange the artist didn’t hit the right note in KwaMashu which is known to love this type of music.

He was recently seen in Dubai with his wife Tamia Mpisane as they travelled to the oil-rich city.

The couple have had to deal with the shocking allegations made by Sithelo Shozi, Mpisane’s ex-partner, and mother of his two children. Shozi alleged she was abused by the 21-year-old during their relationship, allegations his family denied.