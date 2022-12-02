Spoegwolf’s Danie du Toit pens beautiful poem to unborn child

Xanet Scheepers

South African musician and lead singer of the popular alternative Afrikaans band Spoegwolf, Danie Reënwolf du Toit took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share that he is going to be a dad.

The Afrikaans rock band from Paarl has been around since 2012, but has only recently really started gaining mainstream attraction. They toured to both Amsterdam and Londen in August this year, and will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in April 2023.

The band did, however, make history in 2019 when their album ‘Koma’ made them the first Afrikaans artist or band to take the No. #1 spot on the South-African Apple Music charts.

Danie and long-time girlfriend Melissa, who he has penned a couple of songs about, got married in April this year. The couple tied the knot in Paarl surrounded by close friends and family.

Danie du Toit the poet

The musician from Stellenbosch is also a published poet, regularly sharing the most beautiful Afrikaans poems on his Instagram account.

When he shared the happy news of his wife, Melissa’s, pregnancy on Thursday, the singer penned the most beautiful poem to his unborn child to mark the special occasion.

Translated from Afrikaans the poem read as follows:

“Yesterday I heard your heart, suddenly out of nowhere, quickly and purposefully, to tie everything, those are the arms and these are the feet, this song against the mountains finally has a beat, I saw your brain yesterday, a hole in your head sleeping, oh purposeful. To find peace here is the back and that is the head a universe in the microscope and the dreams that you have yesterday. I felt your warm safe under my hand wriggling and swirling in the wall of love that is your purpose this is your gift not a moment too early not asked and loved. (Melissa is pregnant!).”

The band will be performing at the ‘Droomland’ festival on Saturday at the Voortrekker Monument on Saturday. Tickets for the festival has been sold out.

Spoegwolf’s new album Dryf will be released on Saturday, 4 December 2022. In an Instagram post the band said this album is their biggest work of art yet.