Breakdancing community mourns death of Ruben Jansen

Jansen recently won silver at the Culture Cup in Cape Town. He also travelled to different parts of the world to compete.

The South African breakdancing community is mourning the loss of young dancer, Ruben Jansen after his family confirmed his passing.

“It is with a loss of words and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son, our brother and our light Ruben Corner Jansen,” read the family statement.

20-year-old Jansen was a breakdancer who travelled to different parts of the world to compete in dance competitions. Jansen recently took silver at the Culture Cup hosted in Cape Town.

“We know Ruben was incredibly gifted and inspired all of us through his love for dance and his passion for breaking. A gift that allowed him to travel the country and amazingly travel the world. This was something we are so proud he got to experience and will serve as an inspiration for many,” the family statement read.

“His love brought joy to all of us and his love for his family is something we will hold close in this time of need. We are forever grateful for the impact Ruben has had on all of us.”

Community grieving

The passing of the Jansen has left many of his colleagues in the dance community devastated. Seasoned South African breakdancer and Redbull ambassador Vouks James said the dance community was grieving with the Jansen family.

“Ruben, your light and kindness have touched our hearts and will remain with us eternally. Thank you for being the beacon that brightened this world,” James wrote on his Facebook.

“We honour your influence and lasting legacy. Though you departed this world prematurely, we have faith that the Divine will watch over you. Thank you for everything, and may your Hip-Hop and breaking spirit continue to shine in heaven. Rest peacefully. To the Jansen family, we offer our heartfelt condolences. As a community, we grieve with you.”

Fellow dancer Man Like B wrote a heartfelt tribute on his social media, paying homage to Jansen.

“So much to be said, yet so few words at the moment. Gone way too soon. Some of us have known you since birth. It was an honour and a joyous journey to see you become who you became,” wrote Man Like B.

“From a friend’s son to a personal friend, to a student, to a competitor, to a crew member. You were destined for greatness. You’ll be missed and forever remembered, broski. Peace and love to your family and friends. Rest in power, Ruben.”

