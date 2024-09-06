Award-winning actor Bonga Mhlongo (13): ‘When you dream it, pursue it’

Bonga won the Best Newcomer Actor at the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

Rising star Bonga Mhlongo credits much of his success to his supportive parents and renowned film director Tumelo Lekena.

At just 13 years old, the young actor has already achieved significant recognition, both locally and internationally, earning a series of awards for his role in Fathers’ Day.

In the film, Bonga plays Alakhe, a 12-year-old boy raised by a single mother who defies her wishes to find the father he has never met, leading to unexpected revelations.

Learning from the best

Speaking to The Citizen, Bonga reflected on how the film shaped his career.

“When I was filming Fathers’ Day, I had so much confidence, but I wasn’t aware of the impact it would have,” he said.

Bonga has also acted on popular shows like Mzansi Magic’s Magaeng, alongside veteran actors such as Khabonina Qubeka, Themba Ndaba, and Sdumo Mtshali, to name a few.

He said the opportunity to work with these esteemed actors taught him the importance of humility and continuous improvement.

“They’ve told me to stay humble. It was such a blessing to learn this critical aspect of life from them. The main thing they told me was to keep working on my craft, no matter how good I get. I should never stop working on it,” Bonga shared.

Bonga credits much of his success to his family and Fathers’ Day director, Tumelo Lekena.

“The key to my success has to be my mum and dad, and Tumelo Lekena, who opened doors for me. He is an amazing director, and the awards I’ve received all came from Fathers’ Day, which shows just how good he is.

“My family also plays a critical role in my preparation. I often practice my lines with them, and we play different roles to get into character. It usually takes me about 30 minutes to an hour to prepare for a scene, and once I’m ready, I remember every single word.”

Bonga on balancing school and stardom

Having started his first year of high school this year, the young actor has managed to balance his career and education effectively.

The Grade 8 learner said his school is fully aware of his acting commitments and has been supportive in ensuring he doesn’t fall behind on his studies.

“When I’m acting, it doesn’t really take too long, so I don’t miss much schoolwork. Plus, I have people sending me the work, and my teachers know I’m an actor, so it makes life easier.”

His parents are equally committed to helping him maintain a healthy balance between his career and personal life.

Speaking about their son’s success, Hugh Mhlongo and Khethiwe Kubheka said they are both proud and supportive.

“We are very excited and give him our full support. We believe God has a plan for him and will guide him.”

The family is actively involved in his career, often sitting down for script readings and even helping him get into character.

“Bonga keeps us busy with his tight schedule, but we’re not complaining.

“With the acting roles, we normally sit down with him for the script reading and help him get into the right emotions. Sometimes the whole family will get involved.”

Other passions and accolades

Beyond acting, Bonga is also a perfectionist in his other pursuits, excelling in chess, soccer, and go-karting.

However, the journey has not been without its challenges. His parents recalled one emotional moment when he was hesitant to attend the Fathers’ Day audition.

“He was in tears and absolutely didn’t want to go for the Fathers’ Day auditions. But he was so excited when he walked out of the audition room, saying, ‘We’ve clicked with the director; I’ve got the leading role.’”

Reflecting on the future, his parents hope to see him continue to succeed both locally and internationally.

They remain optimistic about more international roles, especially given the global success of Fathers’ Day.

“It was so heartwarming during the nominations ceremony when a respected actress, Deli Malinga from Umkhokha: The Curse, said, ‘This is our South African Denzel Washington.’ We don’t think she realised how honoured we were, but that meant a lot to us.”

“Bonga’s success has brought the family together. We have made it a tradition to celebrate his achievements with extended family. Whether it’s a nomination or an award, we celebrate everything, and the family is very supportive.”

To other young aspiring actors, Bonga’s advice is straightforward.

“First, get an agent. When you’re starting out, nobody knows you, and an agent will help you get jobs. And when you dream it, pursue it, but don’t forget to talk to God.”

Bonga’s accolades include Best Actor at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival, Best Actor: Short Film at the Griff Garden Route International Film Festival, and most recently, Best Newcomer Actor at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

