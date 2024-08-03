Child star Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu: ‘I’ve always wanted to see myself on TV’

Mangaliso currently stars on the Showmax family comedy 'One Weeks' as Angie.

Child star Mangaliso Aluta Mthembu recently opened up about her career and the dreams that have propelled her into the spotlight.

Mangaliso currently stars alongside Zakhele Mabasa and Sihle Ndaba on the Showmax family comedy One Weeks.

The 11-year-old actress revealed that her journey with One Weeks has been a two-year process, initiated by her proud and very hands-on “momager”, Zama Kheswa.

“In 2022, my mum told me that there was this show that required a child, so she and I took action and did a video audition which was sent to production.

“After a few weeks, I was informed that I got the role. I was so excited! Fast-forward to December 2023 and we started filming. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Mangaliso on acting alongside Zakhele and Sihle

Mangaliso said she enjoyed acting alongside Sihle and Zakhele, adding that they had a lot of fun together on set.

“It hardly felt like work. The best part was us all being in the green room after rehearsals. It was really just a fun vibe of chats and singing.

“Oh, working alongside Uncle Siphiwe Mtshali and Uncle Mpho Malatsi was just pure chaos. If you thought those two were funny on-screen, you have no idea how silly they can get behind the scenes.”

Speaking about her new plans, Mangaliso said she wants to be a reality TV star.

“After ‘One Weeks’, I’d like to either be on a kids’ reality show or maybe play the role of a gangster’s child.”

